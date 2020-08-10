Lee Ann Price described her first year after her son’s death as being full of obstacles: his first birthday after his death and recognizing holidays in his absence, to start. Price temporarily stepped away from her faith community as she worked through her grief: sermons, songs, and church-time socialization became “exhausting.”
“People would tell me, ‘you’re so strong,” Price said. “And I would think, ‘no, I’m not!”
Price described her son, Dustin, as being outgoing. “Everybody loved him,” she said. He was 32 when he died.
She sought counseling and later became connected with suicide support groups and prevention coalitions. Price is now leading suicide prevention support groups full-time.
Like Price, many others in Ohio have been impacted by suicide. A recent study found that Ohio saw 15,563 deaths by suicide between 2009 and 2018.
Ohio University research lead Orman Hall spearheaded the study, which highlighted trends in suicide-related deaths in the state for the last 10 years, in collaboration with the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition (MHAC), Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health (The Alliance) and Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF). Hall began analyzing death records last year to gather data, and the study was published last month.
Men completed suicide at a much higher rate than women over the 10-year span of the study, with males accounting for nearly 80 percent of all suicide deaths. However, male and female suicide deaths increased at a 35 percent and 33 percent rate respectively over the 10-year period. In 2018, 1,425 males completed suicide, as compared to 1,055 in 2009. Also in 2018, 379 females completed suicide, as compared to 286 in 2009.
Hall also calculated the Years of Life Lost (YLL) to suicide in this study. To do so, Hall utilized period life tables from the Social Security Administration to analyze what a person’s life expectancy is given his or her demographic information. He then analyzed instances of people in Ohio completing suicide, and deducted their age at death from their expected total lifespan. This produced a total of 61,314 years of life lost to suicide in 2018 and 525,190 years of life lost to suicide over the 10-year span.
In Ohio, suicide was the eighth leading cause of YLL, and the tenth leading cause of death in 2018, the study found.
Hall also found people were more frequently completing suicide on a Monday and during the month of August, with Saturdays and February having the lowest number of suicide deaths. In addition, those who lack a high school diploma had a higher rate of suicide, according to the study. Deaths by suicide in children aged 14 and under increased by the highest percentage in the 10-year study span, followed by Ohioans who were aged 60 and older. In addition, white Ohioans had a much higher rate of suicide death during the 10-year time frame.
However, a survey linked to the study also found that 15.8 percent of Black Ohio high school students reported having attempted suicide one or more times. 1,263 students were surveyed.
Southeastern Ohio counties reported higher rates of suicide in the 10-year span, with four of the top five counties in Ohio being in the Southeast region. According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, out of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest suicide rates, eight were located in Appalachia.
Neighboring Meigs County, for example, having the highest rate of suicide in the state — 24.4 per 100,000 people — and having reported 58 suicide deaths over the 2009-2018 span. Nearby Hocking County, too, reported a higher average annual rate of suicide — 19 percent — and also reported 56 suicide deaths over the 2009-2018 time frame.
Athens County reported a lower rate of suicide than other counties in the area: 11 per 100,000.
Hall told The Athens NEWS that Southeastern Ohio counties may be experiencing higher rates of suicide as compared to other parts of the state because of “deeply entrenched economic conditions” that are pervasive in Appalachia, but he also noted that the increased access to firearms in the area may also contribute to people completing suicide at higher rates. Over the 10-year span of the study, suicide deaths by firearms increased significantly, rising from 49.44 percent in 2009 to 52.66 percent in 2018.
Overdoses, however, accounted for a declining percentage of deaths by suicide, dropping from 12.98 percent in 2009 to 8.48 percent in 2018.
Tony Coder, executive director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Coalition, said in an interview that the lack of mental health resources in Southeast Ohio also likely contribute to higher rates of suicide. He noted that many in Southeastern Ohio counties have to drive out of their county to seek mental health and addiction services. The increase in mental health agencies utilizing telehealth appointments has assisted some individuals in seeking care, but rural community members often still have to drive to a location with a strong Internet connection in order to access these services. Coder noted he has heard about individuals driving to their nearest fast food restaurant in order to sit in that facility’s parking lot to log into a digital therapy session.
Athens County could have a lower rate of suicide than its neighboring counties due to a higher supply of mental health resources and a variety of employment opportunities, Coder said.
Suicide is an issue that stretches far past Ohio, let alone Southeast Ohio. According to 2017 data from the Center for Disease Control’s Wed-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS), suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34. In addition, there were nearly 2.5 times as many deaths by suicide as there were homicides in the nation.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) reported that from 2001 to 2017, the total suicide rate in the country rose by 31 percent.
Just a couple of years ago, Ohio was among the only states in the country to lack a suicide prevention plan, according to Coder. He and his staff have coordinated a plan with the backing of the Governor’s Office and other agencies. Coder and others at the Ohio Suicide Prevention Coalition help boost existing suicide prevention coalitions across the state and encourage the development of coalitions in communities that don’t have them.
The Ohio Suicide Prevention Plan, published earlier this year, outlines various strategies and goals for the next three years. Its intended outcomes are fewer number of suicides (with a target decrease by 10 percent over the next three years), fewer number of attempted suicides and improved identification of those contemplating suicide.
Coder said his organization is partnering with healthcare facilities in order to reach out to at-risk people. According to Coder, many people who complete suicide visited their healthcare providers a month before the completion. In these instances, individuals often talk to their healthcare providers about hypertension and stress-related symptoms. Healthcare providers could connect patients experiencing a high amount of stress to mental health services.
Athens County has several mental health agencies and coalitions, many of which that operate under the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (317) Board. The county has also been home to a suicide prevention coalition for years.
“Too many Ohioans don’t receive the mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and support services they need. That can, and must, be changed if we are going to reduce the devastating impact of suicide across Ohio,” said Joan Englund, executive director of the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition in a press release issued by the university last month. “Armed with the detailed data included in our report, local, state and federal policymakers, and other community leaders can take the steps needed to save the lives of Ohioans.” Englund told The Athens NEWS that she and her organization hope the study pushes policymakers to ensure accessibility to the health needs of people in their communities.
An important component of suicide prevention, Coder said, is postvention. Postvention is counseling and other social care given after the experience of a traumatic event, especially to those directly affected by a suicide. Coder noted that after a suicide, there is a drastic increase in susceptibility for the people who had connections to the deceased.
Some, like Price, dedicate their time and energy to the postvention process. Price served in a group called Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (L.O.S.S.), which collaborates with law enforcement to come to the scene of a suicide death and help family members and friends of the deceased. There, they make phone calls on behalf of those on the scene and often find living arrangements for family members to have an alternative place to stay for the night.
Price now spearheads a support group in Washington County, where people connect with one another over their shared experiences.
“It’s a path you don’t think you’ll ever have to walk,” Price said. “And you can’t skip the walk through this kind of grief. But there is always hope.”
Suicide is a public health issue. If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, immediately call 800-273-TALK (800-273- 8255). The national suicide hotline is staffed around the clock. For information about warning signs, information for veterans, and local crisis centers, visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
