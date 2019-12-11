The Athens Police Department took a report this week of a rape that allegedly occurred outside in the Stimson Avenue area on Tuesday evening.
According to an incident report provided by the APD Wednesday, a 40-year-old woman reported to that she was raped by an “unknown subject” Tuesday evening between 6:40 and 7. Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle said Wednesday that he would advise “caution in the area until further notice.”
“Suspect description is as follows: approximately a 26-year-old white male, approximately 5’9’’ to 5’10’’, shaved face, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweat pants,” Pyle reported.
This is at least the 17th sexual assault report to the Athens and Ohio University police departments since OU’s fall semester began this year (no arrests or indictments have been publicly announced in any of those cases).
OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Program at the university. The confidential center provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault. That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
Non-OU student and student survivors of sexual assault alike also can contact the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens at 740-591-4266. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office also has a victim assistance office, reachable at 740-592-3208.
