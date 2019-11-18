Two public hearings are coming up this week on potential changes to Athens city code, one addressing regulation for short-term rentals (such as Airbnb and VRBO) and another addressing rezoning a portion of uptown Athens.
The first hearing on Monday, Nov. 18 (at 7 p.m. in Athens City Council chambers) will allow public comment on proposed changes to city code being considering to the zoning of North Court Street and the area around it. The proposed ordinance, which was read for the first time by City Council on Nov. 4, would rezone North Court Street (from State to Carpenter streets) as well as portions of East and West Carpenter Street, East and West State Street and Fern Street.
The zoning change would reclassify the area from a B3 zone to a B2D “uptown business” zone. That boils down to the removal of a requirement in city code for businesses to provide parking for their customers (they’d still need to provide parking for residential uses, however). It also would allow new or redeveloped buildings to be up to four stories in height, as opposed to the current limit of three and a half stories.
The other hearing, set for Tuesday, Nov. 19 (from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Athens Community Center), will allow public comment and discussion on new city regulations being considered by the City Planning Commission for recommendation to City Council involving short-term rentals (City Council would then need to adopt an ordinance codifying those changes).
According to documents outlining those proposed changes to city code, those who want to operate short-term rentals in the city would have to own and live in the residence in question, and could not rent the unit out for more than 30 days, with a maximum of two guest rooms allowed with no more than two adults per room at a time.
Meanwhile, the code would separate those “homestay” residences from “tourist home” short-term rentals, in which somebody can rent out a home they own but don’t live in, so long as the owners themselves live within 250 feet of the residence. In that situation, a maximum of three guest rooms would be allowed, with no more than two adults per room.
