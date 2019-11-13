Since the program’s inception two years ago, the Athens City-County Health Department has seen a steady increase in attendance for its “harm reduction” days, where area residents come to a non-judgmental space to exchange used needles for clean needles, obtain opioid overdose reversal Narcan kits, and receive other services.
During that time, the number of visitors to these weekly clinics has increased from 502 visits per year in 2017 to 2,148 visits so far this year.
The numbers of Narcan kits distributed, Hepatitis A and B vaccines distributed and clean needles exchanged for used needles also have jumped during that time. So far this year, more than 57,099 needles have been exchanged (the program only exchanges needle for needle, at a maximum of 30 per person per visit), and 495 Narcan kits have been distributed.
Health Department Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell attributes the increase to more people learning about the weekly “harm reduction” days, rather than an increase in people using needle-injected drugs. The clinics take place from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Health Department, 278 W. Union St., next to the Fairgrounds in Athens.
Another reason more people have been drawn to the weekly clinics is good bedside manner, Gaskell said in an interview earlier this month. He noted that Public Health Nurse Dawn McKee, RN, in particular has made sure that those visiting the weekly clinics feel comfortable in coming in.
“She’s responsible for its growth,” Gaskell said. “She treats the individuals with respect, and they don’t get treated with respect in a lot of places – respect and kindness.”
Gaskell noted that while needle-exchange programs might be controversial to some people who might suggest the programs promote drug use, he cited a recent analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of roughly 30 years of research. The analysis, he added, suggested that people who struggle with addiction who use these programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment, and three times more likely to stop injecting drugs, than those who don’t. The program also helps keep dirty needles off the streets, Gaskell said, where they can be a risk to the public.
McKee said in a separate interview last week at the Health Department that the goal of the program is to reduce the spread of infectious diseases caused by sharing of needles, while attempting to improve the health of people struggling with addiction in the community in general.
“…Clean syringes are just part of it,” McKee explained. “It does help with reducing harm to themselves (needle-based drug users) – reducing skin infections, abscesses, blood infections, transmission of Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C. It also gives them a place where they can come and feel comfortable seeking out help, seeking out assistance with housing, for example… or getting in for other services. Sometimes they have other medical issues going on. A lot of times, we have people coming in and are like, ‘can you take a look at this for me?’”
McKee displayed a box filled with folders listing local services that the Health Department keeps on hand during the weekly clinics for people in need, whether they might be looking for help getting on Medicaid, for example, or aid in getting a hot meal, among other things.
WITH THE RISE OF THE OPIOID addiction crisis in Ohio, many communities have struggled to catch up with the serious economic and health consequences that have come with that, and needle-exchange programs are one response that other Ohio cities have implemented.
While Athens County has not seen the large numbers of overdoses in the last 10 years experienced in some other rural counties (between 2011 and 2017, Athens County had 66 people die due to drug overdoses), that doesn’t mean there isn’t a large impact on the county and its social services system. For example, Gaskell highlighted that Athens County has seen a significant increase in Hepatitis C and B cases in recent years – from 90 cases of Hepatitis C in 2012 to 180 in 2015, back down to 98 in 2018 (a decease which Gaskell attributes partly to the Health Department’s harm reduction days).
McKee said that many of the people who visit the weekly clinics are struggling with a lot more than just an addiction to drugs (and it’s not just opioids, either – Gaskell said more people have been using methamphetamines in recent years).
“What we see across the board in our county is people with housing needs, transportation issues, a lack of proper food and adequate health care, not always because health care is not available but they don’t have transportation to get there, or they’re unable to keep their appointments to have their insurance renewed,” McKee said.
Many who come to the program also don’t have a steady living environment, getting by “couch surfing” with relatives or friends, or living with multiple other families in a single home, according to McKee.
THE VARIETY OF STRUGGLES that patients face are partly why Sherri Blackwell, patient navigator with OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, and a “peer advocate” from Health Recovery Services (HRS) are available at the Health Department during the harm reduction days.
Blackwell and the peer advocates similarly provide a non-judgmental, friendly presence during the Wednesday clinics, McKee said. In her role as patient navigator, Blackwell helps community residents who are struggling with an addiction find whatever resources they need, The NEWS reported in an article several months ago.
This can take many forms – whether it’s helping people find the right medication-assisted or counseling-related addiction recovery treatment; getting signed up for Medicaid; or simply just navigating their health insurance and the network of providers in the area.
“She’s just a wealth of information,” McKee said about Blackwell.
Ellen Martin, CEO of Health Recovery Services, said Tuesday that HRS employs multiple “certified peer support staff” – people who have had a previous “intimate experience with addiction” and who have received certified training in order to provide support to those still struggling with addiction.
“Their role at the needle exchange is for them to be… present if people want to talk to someone who has been through the lived experience,” Martin explained. “Perhaps they (people with addiction issues) may be more open to talking and perhaps open to listening to the role that additional treatment and support played in their (peer support staff) recovery, without being judgmental, and without being aggressive or pushy.”
Gaskell said that the Health Department has explored other additions to the harm-reduction days in the past, including offering roughly 1,000 strips to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic drug that has led to increased overdose deaths in Ohio and elsewhere. He confirmed, however, that the Health Department stopped offering those test strips after it became clear that not many people were using them. About 25 percent of the strips were used, Gaskell said, and of that 25 percent, about 44 percent of the drugs tested positive for containing some amount of fentanyl.
“We knew that a high percentage of the product had fentanyl in it; the important question was, what was their response to discovering fentanyl in it?” Gaskell said. “By and large, they used it anyway.”
McKee added that many people simply have adapted to that fact, using drugs more slowly, and making sure to have Narcan around, with friends or other around just in case.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the harm reduction program in general can call the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. Anybody can stop by the weekly clinics on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., which are located just past the main doors into the Health Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Anyone who wonders what the problem is should spend an afternoon in Charleston Wv. It used to be a beautiful city with a nice downtown for shopping and sidewalk lunches. Then a few years ago they started what they still call a needle exchange despite the fact that the sidewalks are littered with syringes now. Nobody can use the parks because of junkies shooting up in the open then wanting your money. Everyone wants your money. Just try putting gas into your car and you'll be hit on several times and they don't easily take no for an answer. Because they're addicts, they have to get they're next fix and if that means scaring you into giving them your money along with stealing anything and everything they see that's what they do. They have to have their heroin and they have to have your money to get it. The word went out that Charleston was "cool, they don't hassle us" And the out of town junkies started arriving in droves and still are. Try it one afternoon, you'll feel like you're trapped in a zombie movie.
And now they want to bring that same brand of "compassion" to Athens.
You WILL regret it.
Why are so many people working so hard to remove any reason for people to not stick a needle in their arm? Has all this "hug a junkie" mentality helped? No, the numbers are skyrocketing and the only people prospering are those who are supposed to be helping with the situation but only making it worse.
Doing nothing puts users and non-users at greater risk. It's not about "hugging a junkie". The purpose is to prevent the spread of infectious diseases including the spread of hepatitis a and c, which can then spread to non users. It also prevents used needles from being left in playgrounds, parks, and parking lots, posing risk to kids and the public. It also ushers folks using into treatment, mental health services, and other necessary services to aid in recovery. If these folks didn't come in for this service, they would fly completely under the radar and would likely keep putting a needle in their arm. With this service, there is a much higher change of reaching them and getting them the support to not use.
Also, many "fine, normal, good" people end up using because they were prescribed opioid pills. (I know some now in recovery in which this was the case.) Once you're addicted, stopping is not easy, and heroin is cheaper. You should have more compassion and not generalize all people who end up battling addiction as "junkies".
Normally, if we have programs to help with a problem but the problem keeps getting worse we rethink things, not double down on failed policies. You call it compassion, but it's enabling and destroying entire communities. But yes, this way we can get that warm fuzzy feeling while destroying people.
And your solution is........?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.