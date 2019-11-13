Health dept. needles

The main photo above shows the inside of a receptacle at the Athens City-County Health Department filled with used needles recently exchanged for clean needles during the agency’s regular weekly “harm reduction days.” In the inset photo, Athens City-County Health Department Public Health Nurse Dawn McKee, RN, is a regular presence during the harm reduction days. At right, Dr. James Gaskell, health commissioner for the Health Department, praised McKee for her kind, non-judgmental approach to people who visit the weekly clinic, and said the program’s growth is partly thanks to that approach. Photos by Conor Morris.

Since the program’s inception two years ago, the Athens City-County Health Department has seen a steady increase in attendance for its “harm reduction” days, where area residents come to a non-judgmental space to exchange used needles for clean needles, obtain opioid overdose reversal Narcan kits, and receive other services.

During that time, the number of visitors to these weekly clinics has increased from 502 visits per year in 2017 to 2,148 visits so far this year.

The numbers of Narcan kits distributed, Hepatitis A and B vaccines distributed and clean needles exchanged for used needles also have jumped during that time. So far this year, more than 57,099 needles have been exchanged (the program only exchanges needle for needle, at a maximum of 30 per person per visit), and 495 Narcan kits have been distributed.

Narcan
These are boxes of Narcan, also known as Naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The City-County Health Department provides Narcan to people who come to its "harm reduction" days on Wednesdays. Photo by Conor Morris

Health Department Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell attributes the increase to more people learning about the weekly “harm reduction” days, rather than an increase in people using needle-injected drugs. The clinics take place from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Health Department, 278 W. Union St., next to the Fairgrounds in Athens.

Another reason more people have been drawn to the weekly clinics is good bedside manner, Gaskell said in an interview earlier this month. He noted that Public Health Nurse Dawn McKee, RN, in particular has made sure that those visiting the weekly clinics feel comfortable in coming in.

“She’s responsible for its growth,” Gaskell said. “She treats the individuals with respect, and they don’t get treated with respect in a lot of places – respect and kindness.”

Gaskell noted that while needle-exchange programs might be controversial to some people who might suggest the programs promote drug use, he cited a recent analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of roughly 30 years of research. The analysis, he added, suggested that people who struggle with addiction who use these programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment, and three times more likely to stop injecting drugs, than those who don’t. The program also helps keep dirty needles off the streets, Gaskell said, where they can be a risk to the public.

McKee said in a separate interview last week at the Health Department that the goal of the program is to reduce the spread of infectious diseases caused by sharing of needles, while attempting to improve the health of people struggling with addiction in the community in general. 

 “…Clean syringes are just part of it,” McKee explained. “It does help with reducing harm to themselves (needle-based drug users) – reducing skin infections, abscesses, blood infections, transmission of Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C. It also gives them a place where they can come and feel comfortable seeking out help, seeking out assistance with housing, for example… or getting in for other services. Sometimes they have other medical issues going on. A lot of times, we have people coming in and are like, ‘can you take a look at this for me?’”

McKee displayed a box filled with folders listing local services that the Health Department keeps on hand during the weekly clinics for people in need, whether they might be looking for help getting on Medicaid, for example, or aid in getting a hot meal, among other things.

WITH THE RISE OF THE OPIOID addiction crisis in Ohio, many communities have struggled to catch up with the serious economic and health consequences that have come with that, and needle-exchange programs are one response that other Ohio cities have implemented.

 While Athens County has not seen the large numbers of overdoses in the last 10 years experienced in some other rural counties (between 2011 and 2017, Athens County had 66 people die due to drug overdoses), that doesn’t mean there isn’t a large impact on the county and its social services system. For example, Gaskell highlighted that Athens County has seen a significant increase in Hepatitis C and B cases in recent years – from 90 cases of Hepatitis C in 2012 to 180 in 2015, back down to 98 in 2018 (a decease which Gaskell attributes partly to the Health Department’s harm reduction days). 

McKee said that many of the people who visit the weekly clinics are struggling with a lot more than just an addiction to drugs (and it’s not just opioids, either – Gaskell said more people have been using methamphetamines in recent years).

“What we see across the board in our county is people with housing needs, transportation issues, a lack of proper food and adequate health care, not always because health care is not available but they don’t have transportation to get there, or they’re unable to keep their appointments to have their insurance renewed,” McKee said.

McKee and harm reduction
Public Health Nurse Dawn McKee stands beside some of the items used during the Athens City-County Health Department's "harm reduction" days on Wednesdays. Photo by Conor Morris.

Many who come to the program also don’t have a steady living environment, getting by “couch surfing” with relatives or friends, or living with multiple other families in a single home, according to McKee.

THE VARIETY OF STRUGGLES that patients face are partly why Sherri Blackwell, patient navigator with OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, and a “peer advocate” from Health Recovery Services (HRS) are available at the Health Department during the harm reduction days.

Blackwell and the peer advocates similarly provide a non-judgmental, friendly presence during the Wednesday clinics, McKee said. In her role as patient navigator, Blackwell helps community residents who are struggling with an addiction find whatever resources they need, The NEWS reported in an article several months ago.

This can take many forms – whether it’s helping people find the right medication-assisted or counseling-related addiction recovery treatment; getting signed up for Medicaid; or simply just navigating their health insurance and the network of providers in the area.

“She’s just a wealth of information,” McKee said about Blackwell.

Ellen Martin, CEO of Health Recovery Services, said Tuesday that HRS employs multiple “certified peer support staff” – people who have had a previous “intimate experience with addiction” and who have received certified training in order to provide support to those still struggling with addiction.

“Their role at the needle exchange is for them to be… present if people want to talk to someone who has been through the lived experience,” Martin explained. “Perhaps they (people with addiction issues) may be more open to talking and perhaps open to listening to the role that additional treatment and support played in their (peer support staff) recovery, without being judgmental, and without being aggressive or pushy.”

Gaskell said that the Health Department has explored other additions to the harm-reduction days in the past, including offering roughly 1,000 strips to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic drug that has led to increased overdose deaths in Ohio and elsewhere. He confirmed, however, that the Health Department stopped offering those test strips after it became clear that not many people were using them. About 25 percent of the strips were used, Gaskell said, and of that 25 percent, about 44 percent of the drugs tested positive for containing some amount of fentanyl.

“We knew that a high percentage of the product had fentanyl in it; the important question was, what was their response to discovering fentanyl in it?” Gaskell said. “By and large, they used it anyway.”

McKee added that many people simply have adapted to that fact, using drugs more slowly, and making sure to have Narcan around, with friends or other around just in case.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the harm reduction program in general can call the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. Anybody can stop by the weekly clinics on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., which are located just past the main doors into the Health Department.

