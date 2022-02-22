Property tax exemption changes must be reported to county auditor
A new law passed by the Ohio General Assembly requires owners of exempt real property to notify the county auditor if the property “ceases to qualify for exemption.” The law took effect Sept. 9, 2021, and will apply to property owners for tax year 2022 and every year thereafter.
If a property on the exempt list ceases to qualify for exemption, the owners of property are required to notify the county auditor using Form DTE 23N. Upon receipt of the notification, the county auditor shall return the property to the tax list.
County Auditor Jill Thompson will be sending a notification to every owner of exempt property to make sure they are aware of the notification requirement. Athens County currently lists 4,282 exempt parcels with a total valuation of nearly $478 million of assessed (taxable) value, according to the auditor.
“While a significant portion of that exempt is state or federally owned, there is still a significant portion that is not,” Thompson said in a press release. “It is important for our office to be notified when a parcel no longer qualifies.”
Under the new law, property owners who fail to notify the auditor of a change in exemption status will be charged a fine equal to the total amount by which taxes were reduced for any of the five preceding tax years that the property was not entitled to the exemption and was owned by the current owner.
“Up to this point, Ohio law has not imposed a penalty or notification requirement,” Thompson said in the release. “If a use changes and a property no longer qualifies, we are not notified and are left to discover the change. This change should return those properties that no longer qualify to the tax list in a timelier manner.”
Board of Revision taking complaints about property tax values
Homeowners who disagree with the value placed on their property have until Tuesday, March 31, to file a complaint with the Athens County Board of Revision.
Ohio’s property tax complaint procedure is outlined in Ohio Revised Code § 5715.19. The Board of Revision comprises the county auditor, a county commissioner and county treasurer. A complaint filed this year is to contest the value of the property as it was on January 1, 2021. Both commercial and residential property values may be challenged under the statute.
“One of the best determining factors would be to consider whether your property could sell for the amount in which it was valued by the auditor,” Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson said in a press release. “If the answer is ‘no,’ it may be a good time to consider filing a challenge.”
Filing a complaint initiates a legal proceeding. Filers should carefully read the instructions on the complaint form (DTE1) and the Board of Revision’s rules and procedures. Forms that are incomplete or incorrect may cause the complaint to be dismissed.
If you file a tax appeal, you must provide credible and compelling evidence that the value of your property is different from the value determined by the county auditor. The Board of Revision will determine the fair market value based on the evidence submitted and information you provide. The best way to support a valuation adjustment is to provide recent sales information for comparable properties, by submitting an appraisal from a professional appraiser, or by presenting evidence of a recent sale of the property.
Providing additional information when filing your complaint may expedite the process and make it easier for the Board of Revision to process your appeal. The complaint forms and additional information can be found on the county auditor’s website. Property owners with questions may contact the County Auditor’s Office by calling 740-592-3223 or by email to auditor.re@athensoh.org.
