Intrepid plungers make their way into the frigid cold Lake Snowden during last year’s Polar Bear Plunge. Will the lake be frozen this year? It’s not looking promising, though that might change. Provided photo.

 

For the second year in a row, the Albany VFW Post 9893 is hosting the Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Snowden. Proceeds from this fundraising event, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, will once again go to the Beacon School PTA and Ohio Charities, according to a news release.

“We are honored to once again be one of the recipients of the proceeds,” Kevin Davis, superintendent of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which runs Beacon School, said in the release. “These funds stay in Athens County and have a positive impact on the students we serve. Last year’s turnout was impressive and humbling. We can’t thank the VFW enough for doing it again.”

Polar Bear Plunge T-shirt

The Polar Bear Plunge 2020 T-shirt design.

On the day of last year’s event, the ice was so thick on the lake that volunteer firefighters had to chainsaw out a section to make room for the plungers. Despite all of that, the release said, 123 took the plunge. The event raised $8,000 for Beacon School.

In the release, Brian Johnson, senior vice commander of VFW Post 9893 and lead organizer of the event, said the mission of the VFW is to help the surrounding community, particularly fellow veterans.

 “We are excited to do this event again this year,” he said. “We couldn’t think of better causes to fundraise for. We hope to exceed last year’s turnout. If you haven’t been to this event, you really need to experience this. It’s one of the best demonstrations of community collaboration we’ve ever seen.”

More information, including how to register, can be found online at www.athenscbdd.org/polarplunge2020. Registration forms also can be found at any Hocking Valley Branch Bank and at the WSEO 107.7 radio station. Those with questions can call Brian Johnson at 740-856-9404.

Sponsors include Park’s Place Kitchen, Larry’s Doghouse, Shade on East State, Shamrock Auctions LLC, Ohio University Credit Union, Hocking Valley Bank, Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Howard’s Septic, and Wild Country 107.7 WSEO.

