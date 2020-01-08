For the second year in a row, the Albany VFW Post 9893 is hosting the Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Snowden. Proceeds from this fundraising event, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, will once again go to the Beacon School PTA and Ohio Charities, according to a news release.
“We are honored to once again be one of the recipients of the proceeds,” Kevin Davis, superintendent of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which runs Beacon School, said in the release. “These funds stay in Athens County and have a positive impact on the students we serve. Last year’s turnout was impressive and humbling. We can’t thank the VFW enough for doing it again.”
On the day of last year’s event, the ice was so thick on the lake that volunteer firefighters had to chainsaw out a section to make room for the plungers. Despite all of that, the release said, 123 took the plunge. The event raised $8,000 for Beacon School.
In the release, Brian Johnson, senior vice commander of VFW Post 9893 and lead organizer of the event, said the mission of the VFW is to help the surrounding community, particularly fellow veterans.
“We are excited to do this event again this year,” he said. “We couldn’t think of better causes to fundraise for. We hope to exceed last year’s turnout. If you haven’t been to this event, you really need to experience this. It’s one of the best demonstrations of community collaboration we’ve ever seen.”
More information, including how to register, can be found online at www.athenscbdd.org/polarplunge2020. Registration forms also can be found at any Hocking Valley Branch Bank and at the WSEO 107.7 radio station. Those with questions can call Brian Johnson at 740-856-9404.
For the second year in a row, Albany VFW Post 9893 and Wild Country 107.7 are hosting the Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Snowden.
Sponsors include Park’s Place Kitchen, Larry’s Doghouse, Shade on East State, Shamrock Auctions LLC, Ohio University Credit Union, Hocking Valley Bank, Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Howard’s Septic, and Wild Country 107.7 WSEO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.