GoMart robbery

Photos of the man suspected of robbing the Athens GoMart and the white Ford Escape they fled in. Photos provided by Athens Police Department

Police are searching for a man who robbed an Athens gas station at gunpoint Thursday night, stealing a pack of cigarettes and nearly $800 in cash, according to an Athens Police Department (APD) incident report.

The aggravated robbery, which occurred at the GoMart located at 707 W. Union St., near the intersection of West Union Street and South Plains Road, happened about 8 p.m. It’s unclear if any involved parties were injured.

The person, described as a white, thin male with a buzzed haircut and arm sleeve tattoos, wore a blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with blue and black markings, according to a release from APD. The man fled the area in a white 2010 Ford Escape.

Police urged anybody with information on the man or the vehicle to come forward. The case remains under investigation.

Load comments