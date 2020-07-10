Police are searching for a man who robbed an Athens gas station at gunpoint Thursday night, stealing a pack of cigarettes and nearly $800 in cash, according to an Athens Police Department (APD) incident report.
The aggravated robbery, which occurred at the GoMart located at 707 W. Union St., near the intersection of West Union Street and South Plains Road, happened about 8 p.m. It’s unclear if any involved parties were injured.
The person, described as a white, thin male with a buzzed haircut and arm sleeve tattoos, wore a blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with blue and black markings, according to a release from APD. The man fled the area in a white 2010 Ford Escape.
Police urged anybody with information on the man or the vehicle to come forward. The case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.