A nationwide warrant has been issued by law enforcement for the arrest of Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster who was indicted in connection to his alleged role in an area drug ring.
In the process of an investigation into reported drug activity in the area, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office presented the man's case to a grand jury on Monday.
Rutter was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. A co-defendant in the case, Leesha Santek, 34, of Glouster, was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Santek was served those charges Friday while incarcerated on unrelated counts in Middleport, according to the prosecutor's office.
Rutter is also charged with second-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs after allegedly being in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine in September.
In addition, four unrelated misdemeanor charges of hunting without permission and two counts of prohibited acts were filed against Ritter. All the misdemeanor counts allege he cultivated wild ginseng out of season, the prosecutor’s office said.
“The prosecution asserts that Rutter and Santek lead a drug ring in and around the Glouster area and that they have facilitated the distribution of drugs in both Athens and Perry counties,” a press release from the Prosecutor’s office stated.
On Wednesday, in a reported attempt to apprehend Rutter, law enforcement officials with the prosecutor’s office assisted the Glouster Police Department in fulfilling outstanding arrest warrants for the following: Kevin Azbell, 51, of Amesville; Paul Losey Jr., 26, of Glouster; Amber Degarmore, 24, of Glouster; and Harold Spears, 44, of Corning.
Anyone with information as to Rutter’s whereabouts should contact the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office lead investigator, Jay Barrett, at 740-592-3208 or the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.
