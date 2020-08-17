Robbery

A man reportedly robbed a branch of the Hocking Valley Bank this morning. He was desribed by a witness as a white male with a height of roughly six feet, a thin build, short hair with shaved sides, and a raised bump on his forehead

A branch of the Hocking Valley Bank was robbed this morning.

On Aug. 17 at 9:37 a.m., The Athens City Police Department responded to Hocking Valley Bank, located at 936 E. State St., in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

A witness described the suspect as white male with a height of roughly six feet, a thin build, short hair with shaved sides, and a raised bump on his forehead, according to a media release from the APD.

The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and fled with an "unknown amount of money," according the APD release.

In addition, the suspect allegedly stole an employee’s vehicle, which was later located unoccupied on East State Street by APD officers, according to the release.

APD requests that anyone with information related to this robbery call 740-592-3313, make an anonymous tip through the City of Athens Website or contact Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous 740-594-3331.

Load comments