Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly breaking into Cirò Italian Kitchen & Bar on West Union Street in Athens.
Richard F. Scheirman, 24, of Pittsburgh, and Peter T. Warsen, 20, of Washington, New Jersey, were both charged with a fifth-degree felony count of breaking and entering after being arrested by the Athens Police Department inside the restaurant, according to an Athens Police report. An Ohio University spokesperson said Tuesday that Warsen is an OU student and Scheirman is a former OU student.
Neither entered a plea when they appeared in Athens County Municipal Court Monday, and they were released after posting a $5,000 surety bond each.
Saundra Buck, co-owner of Cirò, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that she called police as soon as her security system alerted her to the break-in (which happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday), and said they arrived promptly, within about three minutes. She added that this wasn’t the first time the restaurant, which opened last October, has experienced a break-in.
“On the night of Feb. 27, someone broke into our building and vandalized our entire building to an extreme extent,” Buck wrote. “There was quite a bit of damage. Our whole team came together as a family & picked up the literal broken pieces of Cirò, put ourselves back together, and opened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday like nothing had happened.”
Several days later, the second break-in happened, after which Scheirman and Warsen were arrested.
Buck in her post alleged that they were the ones who broke into the restaurant the first time.
“As a veteran, I have always wanted the opportunity to give back to a community that helped raise me into the person I am today,” Buck wrote. “These individuals did everything they could to hurt my baby, and I’m not even sure they understand or care.”
