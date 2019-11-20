The Athens County Regional Planning Commission is seeking public comment on the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway Extension to the village of Chauncey, according to a news release.
The project would be the first phase of the project, the release said. The trail would extend approximately 0.3 miles of bikeway from the existing Hockhocking Adena Bikeway near the Hocking River at River Road across the Hocking River to Chauncey. The Phase I extension would terminate at Main Street/Ohio Rt. 682 in Chauncey. The terminus would parallel the intersection of Main Street and FirstStreet. The proposed project includes construction of a bridge across the Hocking River.
This project has secured grant funding from Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program and Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Clean Ohio Trail Fund program, according to the news release. The project’s environmental review is under way, and a request for proposals from qualified design firms will be posted in the near future.
The public is invited to review and comment on the proposed plan during a 30-day public comment period running now through Dec. 13, 2019. A map of the proposed plan area can be located at the following link: http://www.co.athensoh.org/Map.pdf . Send all comments within the comment period to jpowers@athensoh.org or 280 W Union St., Suite B, Athens, OH 45701.
