A Plains woman who was seriously injured after her car was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Rt. 33 near Athens Monday succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Reports of the death of Frances C. “Charlene” Stover, 58, of The Plains, had appeared on social media via friends of the family Thursday evening, but the Highway Patrol release marked her official time of death as 4:15 a.m. Friday.
Stover’s car was struck from behind around noon on Monday, Veterans Day, the initial Highway Patrol release reported, after she stopped her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt car in the right lane of eastbound U.S. Rt. 33, about a half-mile from the East State Street exit (on the north hill that descends into Athens).
Stover reportedly had been following a pickup truck driven by a companion, Sara J. McGlumphy, 32, of Belpre, when Stover saw a plastic tote bag and its contents fall from the pickup and land on the roadway. When Stover stopped in the right lane of U.S. Rt. 33 to retrieve the tote and contents, the Patrol release said, an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Bryan R. Wilson, age 51, of Albany, struck Stover’s car in the rear. Stover was still in her car when it was hit.
After being transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS, Stover was MedFlighted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, the release said.
No other injuries were reported in the accident, the release said.
The Athens Post of the State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens County ODOT, Athens County EMS and Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, according to the release.
U.S. Rt. 33 East was closed to one lane for approximately three hours, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is a terrible thing, and my condolences go out to her family and friends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.