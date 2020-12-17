Days are rarely dull for musically minded Pat McGee, even amid a pandemic-induced isolation.
The quasi-retired lawyer and former public official spends an hour each day plucking the harp, an hour toying with an array of other instruments and another ripping the fiddle — his latest obsession since he entered isolation earlier in the year.
“If I get three hours of music in a day, I’m really happy … It’s for my soul, keep in mind. Then I’m also tossing in another half hour to an hour of meditation,” he said over the phone.
He’s fully embraced playing Scottish music on his fiddle, which he says is tough to master. Especially compared to the more forgiving harp, a McGee mainstay, which permits subtle mistakes that don’t draw much attention. The challenge makes learning its intricacies all the more rewarding.
“The fiddle is one of the most fun instruments I’ve ever played in my life, ok. As you play, it’s kind of great to dance along with because your arm is moving, your fingers are moving, your whole body should move with it,” he said.
McGee, a former Athens City Council member and area attorney (who sometimes still takes up cases at the request of the court), has begun trying to downsize. And he’s hatched up a scheme to get somebody to take off his hands a valuable possession — his bagpipe set. He hopes to find a young person with plans to remain in the Athens area who can take his place at the mantle as the city’s resident piper, an asset to any community, McGee said.
“There’s something about the pipes that — especially for funerals and weddings — it’s just perfect, absolutely perfect. It can bring out just amazing joy and kind of catharsis for the event,” he said.
But to be awarded the $3,000 instrument, this person must prove to McGee they’re worthy. They would need to show they’re committed to the piping craft in the long term. He said he would help them get started with the instrument using an online program, the Piper’s Dojo, then once they’re able to perform a song or two he’ll consider passing the pipes off to them in hopes that they’ll maybe even start a bagpipe band, something McGee was never able to accomplish.
“It’s an unforgiving instrument. It takes a lot of effort to learn the bagpipes,” he said.
Those interested in taking McGee up on the offer can send an inquiry letter to his Athens P.O. Box 110.
More than a year removed from his City Council tenure, McGee said he doesn’t miss being in public affairs as he always felt like the odd man out in body deliberations — the one dissenting opinion, the sole vote in opposition to the rest of Council.
“I think there was always a deal of frustration there,” said McGee, who was the last remaining Independent within the body. Each member of Council and the mayor are all Democrats, leaving little room for division.
Though he’s no longer on Council, McGee remains civically minded. The former councilmember is particularly troubled by the university’s “inexcusable” decision to terminate hundreds of jobs which devastated many families in the area. Friends of his were tossed to the wayside by the institution, forcing some to get creative with employment opportunities.
“I’ve always said that if OU and Athens are a partnership, which is what they keep promulgating, then a partner doesn’t walk out on the other partner when they have need of them,” he said.
However, he oft misses practicing law. He retired from Ohio University’s Center for Student Legal Services in June 2019 after years of helping students buck underage drinking charges and resolve landlord-tenant disputes, all of which helped earn him the title of “Set ‘em Free McGee” among the university community.
Although the court still calls McGee on occasion to take the helm on a case (he even won a jury trial recently), no longer having as much work on his plate allows the eccentric to fully indulge in hobbies.
In his quasi-retirement, McGee sleeps until 9 a.m. after four decades of waking at the crack of dawn. And he lays awake at night later than he used to, lately reading sci-fi novels or the occasional book on human mortality.
While McGee’s never bored, he longs for human companionship amid the pandemic. He spends much of his time indoors for fear of contracting the virus, but still makes time to venture out to the cemetery some evenings where he plays his harp as the sun dips below the horizon.
“I do miss just getting out and walking the streets of Athens and seeing people — especially young people,” he said.
His two cats and instruments help keep him company while he awaits a return to normalcy.
