By Sydney Dawes
Athens NEWS Editor
Temporary changes will soon come to parking protocol in uptown Athens.
Athens City Council on Monday moved to suspend a part of Athens City Code that enforced meter parking Uptown, as well as temporarily to suspend the 24-hour parking rule in the city.
24-hour parking
The ordinance, introduced by councilperson Peter Kotses, suspended Athens City Code, which penalized continuous parking in the same location on city streets. The suspension of this part of the city code will last from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5, 2021.
Metered parking
The ordinance authorizes the city’s service safety director to suspend, temporarily, the fee for parking at metered spaces in the municipal parking garage and on-street metered parking.
“The reduced parking meters on Thursday nights and Saturdays is to encourage folks to shop uptown during December,” City Council President Chris Knisely explained in an email. The City Council president also noted that free parking will also exist above the first floor upper level in the municipal parking garage at 8 W. Washington St.
“This is to help our local businesses who are running on skeleton budgets,” said councilperson Kotses in an email. He also introduced this ordinance during the Nov. 2 meeting.
“The city is not netting a bunch of meter revenues right now so this is not a huge hit to the city coffers when you look at the larger picture,” Kotses said. “I’m happy to see the mayor and administration doing what they can to preserve business for better days.”
Per the ordinance, the Service-Safety Director is hereby authorized to suspend the fee for parking in the Municipal Parking Garage, excluding 2-hour metered spaces on the upper first level, as follows: after 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24, and all day Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26. The service-safety director is further authorized to suspend the on-street metered parking fee after 5 p.m. from Dec. 13, through midnight on Jan. 2, 2021.
The ordinance was ultimately amended during the Nov. 2 meeting.
In addition, during the Nov. 2 meeting, council moved to approve an ordinance that codified the pilot program for parklets.
Parklets are outdoor seating spaces that are installed in parking lanes to increase the amount of seating or outdoor space that a business has at its disposal. An ordinance to create temporary sidewalk extensions in the public rights-of-way was previously introduced at the June Council meeting. Athens city planner Paul Logue and Deputy Service Safety Director Andrew Chiki then explained to Council in June how the use of parklets during the late spring and summer months every year could allow for more people to shop at businesses in the Uptown Athens area. Brenen’s Coffee Cafe, located on Court Street, participated in the parklet pilot program this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.