The main mascot for the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, a genial human-sized cloth puppet/pawpaw, was repatriated today (Thursday), after disappearing on the final day of the festival nearly two weeks ago. A post on the festival's Facebook page this evening announced the good news.
Here's what it said:
"Reunited and it feels so good! The papa pawpaw is back. Many thanks to a Good Samaritan that helped get our beloved mascot back. It is in good shape and doesn’t appear to have suffered any permanent damage. Thanks to the Athens News for publicizing this missing papa pawpaw, as that helped tremendously."
No other details are available this evening (Thursday), but we'll update the story with more info when we get it.
Below is the related story we published on Sept. 19:
<The mascot for a festival that just attracted 9,000 attendees to Lake Snowden this past weekend remained missing early Wednesday afternoon, the apparent victim of larceny. Yes, the giant pawpaw puppet costume, patron saint of the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, has disappeared.
Otherwise, the festival went well, according to its directors (more on that later).
Word first went out about the missing pawpaw puppet costume around 10 Tuesday night when the Facebook page for the Ohio Pawpaw Festival posted the following message:
MISSING. The Giant Pawpaw. Tall, with green skin, a brown stem, yellow pulp and several seeds. Last seen at the 2019 Ohio Pawpaw Festival, at Lake Snowden, on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Missed terribly by the Baby Pawpaw. Please message here or email pawpawfest@gmail.com with any information leading to its safe return.
All joking aside, we really do want this lovingly handcrafted puppet back. If you saw anything, please tell us. So many have enjoyed the Giant Pawpaw over the years.
Chris Chmiel and Michelle Gorman, the couple who founded and oversee the long-running festival (the 21st edition ended Sunday), in a Facebook message Tuesday evening said that Hocking College security and festival staff searched for the pawpaw puppet costume on Sunday but to no avail. Chmiel said Wednesday that if the costume didn’t show up soon, he planned to call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
In the Facebook message, Gorman said she suspects theft or vandalism. “I don’t see how it could be ‘lost.’ But I could see it being found damaged/destroyed. Seems like a tough thing to steal and transport out of the park.”
The missing pawpaw puppet is characterized as the “giant” one, with at least one other, smaller puppet called the “baby” one. During events such as the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, each is worn by a volunteer, though the bigger one doesn’t have a face-hole. It’s about 6 or 7 feet tall. While the costume hasn’t been ascribed a gender, Gorman said it’s been called “pawpaw” and “mawmaw” at different times. (The “pawpaw” in this story’s headline was too perfect not to use.)
Gorman suggested the missing pawpaw puppet has seen some bumps in the road. “People have abused it over the years and we’ve had to repair it several times. There’s one (or two) bad pawpaws ruining it for the rest of us!”
Gorman described the providence of the giant pawpaw puppet. “Local artist Kelly Shaw made it probably about 10 years ago (not really sure though). It’s definitely an intricate, one-of-a kind costume. Countless volunteers have worn the suit, and who knows how many folks have taken selfies and other fun photos with it.” She repeated that “anyone with intel” can email pawpawfest@gmail.com or send a Facebook message.
IN AN EMAIL TUESDAY evening, Chris Chmiel said the missing puppet was about the only negative to the three-day festival. (See our photo gallery of the Ohio Pawpaw Festival.)
“Overall, I’m extremely happy with how the festival went this year,” he said. “Our team will be wrapping things up and looking at ways that we can continue to improve our processes and such. But again, overall it was a great success. The only bad thing that seemed to happen was the missing pawpaw costume.”
Chmiel said the weather helped. “This year the hot temperatures on Friday brought some rain and an early end to the Supersuckers (band) show, but they also brought great fall-like weather on Saturday,” he said in the email. “This certainly helps with bringing out lots of people. So Saturday was swamped with people and that meant some long lines at times getting into the park, getting into the fest, getting a pawpaw or getting a beer. We are always trying to improve our visitors experience so we will continue to tweak our processes.”
Chmiel added, “Overall though, I’d say things went pretty smoothly. Nobody got hurt and most people appeared to have a pretty good time.”
He said he was amazed to see how far some visitors traveled to attend the festival.
“This year we had visitors from Austria, Germany, France, Scotland, Houston, Boston, San Francisco, Alabama, Georgia, etc. Many of these people plan their trip to make it to the festival…,” he said. “This speaks to how unique this festival is. People come to the festival to find out what a pawpaw is and to taste this elusive fruit that isn’t at Walmart or Kroger. The people get the pawpaw experience and then I think they get this other “Athens” experience.”
Chmiel said the estimated 9,000 people who attended the festival this year were “a few more” than last year.
He acknowledge the challenge for next year will be how to get more fest-goers to park at the Alexander Schools parking lot across the four-lane highway from Lake Snowden Park, from where they can take a free shuttle to Lake Snowden.>
