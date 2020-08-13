The Athens Fire Department (AFD) was dispatched early Thursday morning to Courtside Pizza to extinguish a fire that caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to AFD. The department is working to determine if there was video surveillance that may have caught the cause on film, Chief Robert Rymer said.
Owner David Cornwell said in a text message that the fire started in a tote with clean towels that came out of the dryer hours earlier. AFD hasn't spoken with Cornwell, Rymer said.
Upon the firefighters' arrival about 1:40 a.m., much of the fire was contained to a supply closet by the sprinkler system. They extinguished what remained of the flames and overhauled the area.
All residents who live above the restaurant in the Courtside Apartments were safely evacuated with no reported injuries, AFD said.
The restaurant will still open on time Thursday at 4 p.m., despite the damage caused by the fire, Cornwell said.
"Very very lucky, sprinklers saved a business, possibly a building and possibly worst, a life," he said.
This is a developing story. Information will be added as more details become known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.