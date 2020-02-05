An Ohio University wrestler was arrested early Sunday morning, Feb. 2, on multiple counts of criminal damaging after he allegedly vandalized multiple vehicles on West Washington Street in Athens.
Aaron Naples, 21, of Brunswick, pleaded not guilty this week in Athens County Municipal Court to 13 second-degree misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging, one count of obstructing official business and one count of resisting arrest (both also second-degree misdemeanors).
According to a copy of a police report provided by the Athens Police Department, officers responded early Sunday morning to West Washington Street for a report of a “male damaging vehicles.”
“Officers located the subject damaging a vehicle and attempted to apprehend him,” the report said. “After a lengthy foot pursuit and a short fight with officers, Aaron William Naples was arrested and charged with 13 counts of criminal damaging, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of resisting arrest. He was transported to jail.”
Naples is listed as a university wrestler on the OU Athletics website.
A post on the Athens West Side Facebook page by a local resident Sunday noted that she observed damage to at least “five or six “ different cars on West Washington Street with side mirrors busted off and two cars with broken windshields.
Busted-off side mirrors and other damage to parked cars is a not-uncommon occurrence on the West Side.
