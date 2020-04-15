To help support the Athens City School District (ACSD) successfully transition to online instruction, Ohio University’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) will provide tech support for ACSD students and instructors, according to a news release.
This will help the district’s handful of IT employees keep up with what’s likely to be a flood of support calls in the coming weeks, the release said.
Starting today (April 13), families in the Athens City School District may call 740-593-1223 (option #2) for help with Internet setup, online learning apps and device troubleshooting.
“We’re fortunate to have this partnership with OHIO’s OIT to help support our students and faculty in this difficult time,” Tom Gibbs, superintendent of Athens City School District, said in the release. “We understand the challenges for some in our community when it comes to technology and believe this support will truly help our students in remote learning.”
With a reported 16 percent of ACSD students without access to home internet, the release said, the district will begin distributing hotspots in the very near future. OU is also offering the community free guest wi-fi coverage in many Athens campus parking lots; however, access is just the first step. Support becomes a big deal, the release said, when technology isn’t just a part of the classroom but is the classroom.
“Since schools have transitioned to online instruction, it is more important than ever that students have the necessities like Internet to continue their education,” OU Chief Information Officer Chris Ament said in the release. “By providing IT support to our local school district, we are helping ensure accessibility to area students while also providing remote work for our own OHIO students.”
Calls will be fielded by OIT student employees who worked at the IT Service Desk in the Tech Depot before social distancing restrictions closed that location.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Mary Jeffreys, OIT Service Desk manager, said in the release. “We can handle the added call volume, and it gives our students a chance to keep working remotely while making a meaningful contribution to the local community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That's nice. What about the other 4 school districts in the county? Especially since the other 4 districts are a lot poorer than Athens City Schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.