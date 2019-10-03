Ohio University is suspending the organizational activities of all 15 OU fraternity chapters in the Interfraternity Council (IFC), OU announced this afternoon (Thursday), after receiving allegations that seven of those fraternities had engaged in hazing activities.
This news follows OU's announcement earlier this week that it had issued a cease-and-desist order to the university's Acacia Fraternity chapter for allegedly putting the "health and safety" of the fraternity's members at risk.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood confirmed Thursday afternoon that the university is in the process of, or has already sent, similar cease-and-desist orders to seven total fraternities on the IFC, including Acacia and Alpha Epsilon Pi. However, the suspension covers all 15 fraternities in the IFC.
This fact triggered a statement late this afternoon (Thursday) from Judson Horras, president and CEO of the North American Interfraternity Conference, who criticized the punishment of eight IFC chapters for whom no hazing allegations had been leveled.
"Hazing is a serious societal issue, and we strongly believe in holding individuals accountable," Horras said in the emailed statement. "However, Ohio University’s suspension that impacts students not accused of misconduct is not the right approach to address this critical issue. It disincentivizes students who are following the rules."
That chapter was expelled from OU last April for multiple violations of OU’s alcohol and hazing policies, The NEWS previously reported.
A letter was sent to all of the IFC fraternities today (Oct. 3) from OU Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones notifying them of the suspension.
"Last spring, Sigma Pi was expelled from our community as a result of hazing. Earlier this week, we received allegations that two IFC chapters were hazing new members and those chapters were placed on a cease and desist from Community Standards and Student Responsibility (CSSR)," Hall-Jones wrote. "Yesterday, we received reports of hazing that encompassed five more chapters. Those chapters will be receiving their notice of investigation and cease and desist letters from CSSR within the next few days. It is deeply troubling that seven of our Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters have been or will be under investigation this semester for possible violations of the University’s Student Code of Conduct.
"These troubling allegations, which will be thoroughly investigated, indicate a potentially escalating systemic culture within our IFC organizations, and Ohio University will not put at risk the health and safety of our students."
Hall-Jones directly connected those allegations of hazing with the decision to suspend the fraternities' activities. Other than IFC, the suspension does not affect any of the other councils representing OU fraternity or sorority chapters listed at this link.
"This proactive step is being taken so that the IFC community can pause to reflect and create actionable strategies for the future," Hall-Jones wrote. "To ensure the future of fraternity life on our campus, innovative practices will need to redefine our Greek community so that it positively contributes to the full well-being of students."
