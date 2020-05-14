As of today, Ohio University is moving forward with plans to reopen its campuses for the fall 2020 semester, after those campuses were closed for in-person classes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) this spring and summer.
That’s according to a release issued by the university this morning (May 14), which noted that OU is developing “several scenarios” – with input from state and local health officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine – to safely reopen campus operations starting this fall.
“With the health and safety of our University community at the top of our minds, we are planning for our new normal,” OU President Duane Nellis said in the release. “It is our hope and intention that we will return to in-person instruction in the fall if it is safe for us to do so.”
OU said in the release that it will “adjust as necessary” as information about the coronavirus continues to evolve.
“Should it be necessary or required to start the fall semester remotely, we will be prepared with a full array of courses using innovative modalities,” OU Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said in the news release. “Our outstanding faculty are already working with the Office of Instructional Innovation and University Libraries to draw on the University’s longstanding strength in distance education.”
The university has developed working groups to help guide it in the reopening plans, according to the release, although it doesn’t note who exactly is part of those groups. Those groups include:
• A public health group focused on “testing and quarantine needs and coordinating with local public health officials.”
• A group focused on personal protective equipment supplies and procurement.
• A group focused on “bringing employees back safely.”
• An academic “scenario planning” group.
• A student experiences group.
• An academic policy group.
• And a group focused on research and lab spaces.
Plans from each group are being brought to a “coordinating council” to make recommendations to Nellis by the end of June, according to the release.
This news comes as OU is set to announce furloughs (temporary leave) tomorrow (Friday), and announced layoffs for 140 workers earlier this month. The NEWS will follow up when we learn more about the furloughs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.