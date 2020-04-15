As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the United States, hospitals inevitably will need to quickly address capacity issues. As a result, according to a news release, Ohio University has partnered with county officials and local health-care providers in the development of emergency plans that will help relieve the anticipated stress on local health-care systems.
“These past few weeks, university leaders have been coordinating with our county partners and leaders from the local hospital systems to determine how we can work together on solutions to this crisis,” OU President Dr. M. Duane Nellis said in the release. “We are committed to continuing to dedicate time and resources toward solutions to help alleviate the impact on our citizens and communities.”
The university is working with local partners to develop contingency plans as it anticipates increased need. OU is also prepared to make space available to local hospitals should the need arise, the release said.
“Ohio University has been a strong partner in our emergency response planning efforts during this unprecedented public-health crisis,” Mark Seckinger, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, said in the release. “Now, as we work to keep people out of our hospitals to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, and plan for a future surge of patients, it is important to know that we have access to additional space should it be needed...”
Having a connection with public health experts is critical to the success of university planning during times of crisis, the release said, “and we rely upon our connection with public health officials as we coordinate efforts” (though the release did not make it clear who “we” refers to).
“We greatly value our connection with Ohio University,” Dr. James Gaskell, health commissioner and medical director with the Athens City-County Health Department said in the release. “From providing access to public health nurses to collaboration and planning efforts, the university has been a strong partner in fighting this global pandemic.”
As with the COVID-19 outbreak, when there is threat of an illness that could cause a surge of patients, it is critical that local stakeholders coordinate a community response.
“While COVID-19 is new, preparing for responses to disasters is not, OU Chief Medical Affairs Officer Dr. Ken Johnson said in the release. “These emergency preparedness exercises are routine efforts to ensure we are all prepared when called upon to ensure the safety of our communities. I am proud of the strong and swift collaborative efforts that we have undertaken to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities”
For more information about Ohio University’s COVID-19 response, visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.