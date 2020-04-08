On April 1, a group of Chinese faculty and students “as well as our neighbors” donated 3,460 medical surgical masks to the Athens City-County Health Department, according to a Facebook post that day from a member of the group.
The group, later calling itself “PPE for Athens,” made the contribution “to protect our local community,” the Facebook post stated.
“We purchased these masks from a reliable manufacturer in China and had them shipped to Athens,” explained the message posted by Lijing Yang, a faculty member in OU’s Patton College of Education. “We are thankful for the sacrifice and hard work of our local health-care workers and first responders who save our lives and protect us from the COVID-19. We live on the same globe and live in the same community. We are together fighting against the virus and we will continuously support our common community in this battle.”
In a follow-up email on Friday, Yang said the donation to the Health Department “was our first step to help the community. In another follow-up, she said that the PPE for Athens task force “is working to establish a fund at the Athens County Foundation to continue to give back to the community through the COVID 19 emergency and beyond.”
Donations are intended “to help equip our first responders, medical workers, and public office staff to stay safe at work.”
Yang is an assistant professor and PhD cohort program coordinator in the Patton College of Education. Following is the link to the donation site. By donating to this fund, contributors are supporting the frontline workers in Athens County, Yang said.
