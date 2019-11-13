Earlier this year, Athens’ oldest business, Cornwell Jewelers, closed its doors. A big part of perhaps the second oldest business, Lamborn’s Studio & Custom Framing, is closing before year’s end.
Fred C. and Christine M. Tom, owners of the business, announced in a recent Facebook post that the framing part of Lamborn’s (perhaps 75 percent of the business) will close on Dec. 22 as Christine is retiring. Fred, however, plans to keep the photography and photo restoration studio open in the same location, 48 E. Stimson Ave., “for a few more years.”
While Cornwell Jewelers opened in uptown Athens in 1832, Lamborn’s Studio was founded in 1888. In 1940, Fred’s father, Master Photographer Darrel Tom, purchased the business from the Lamborn family, and it became the Tom family business. It added custom framing later.
In her Facebook post, Christine Tom explained how closing the framing side of the business will work. She and art and frame design consultant Betsy Caul will take custom orders until Dec. 22, then work on the framing orders and selling in-stock merchandise through January and into February. (They will be closed between Dec. 22 and Jan. 6.)
Prices will be cut on all the art that’s remaining in the business, as well as readymade frames and matboards, and “all the funky stuff (antiques and collectibles).”
In her Facebook post, Christine Tom thanked all the business’s customers “that we have been privileged to get to know and love. I’m sorry that we will not be here to help you with your fascinating and unique custom framing projects. We will do our best to guide you to other options.”
She also had special words for Betsy Caul “who has been here almost as long as I have and has been part of the Lamborn’s family and helped us be the friendly professional business that made us proud.” Caul is not retiring, and will be looking for a suitable landing place in the Athens area.
As for the longevity of the Lamborn’s business in the Athens areas, Christine noted, “I don’t know anybody else who’s been in business longer.”
Asked whether closing the framing side of the business was a result of Christine retiring or market pressures, she replied, “Really, we were just keeping the business going to pay our overhead and our employees. And we weren’t paying ourselves, and we weren’t paying ourselves rent, which we used to do in the old days.”
The Toms do own the building, located next to a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet. They plan to rent out the ground-level storefront occupied by the Lamborn’s custom-framing business to an as-yet unknown business, while Fred’s studio will continue operating on the left side of that space. Two bed & breakfast apartments, as well as one regular apartment, are located on the second floor.
“Now we’ll actually get rent for the space, and they’ll pay the electric bill,” Christine said, referring to the ground-level business space.
“We’ll really miss our customers,” Christine said. “We’ve made some great relationships. We heard some great stories from customers over the years, especially people who knew Fred’s parents and have stories from before we were even thinking about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.