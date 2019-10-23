Using repurposed materials – plastic, cardboard, bamboo, fabric – Honey for the Heart volunteers and artists in residence have been morphing “junk” into fantastical larger-than-life puppets and sparkly costumes in recent weeks.
This is all in preparation for the eighth annual Honey for the Heart giant-puppet parade that kicks off the Athens Halloween Block Party Saturday at 6 p.m. on Court Streeet.
Since 1974, Athens has experienced the annual phenomenon that’s the Athens Halloween Block Party, with thousands of revelers congregating uptown on a Saturday near Halloween.
Considering this, organizers of Honey for the Heart hatched the idea of organizing a community studio that would create large puppets and hold an art event early the night of the block party. The idea would be for a parade to attact community members to uptown Athens early in the evening “and positively shift the narrative and visual evidence of The Athens Block Party,” according to a news release.
More than 2,000 people helped make the puppets and costumes in 2018 during the three-week pop-up community studio at Central Venue on East Carpenter Street. Through support and participation from the Ohio University Learning Communities, the vast majority of volunteers have been first-year students at OU. “It is absolutely thrilling how Honey has grown,” Patty Mitchell, director of Passion Works Studio, said in the relesase. “We wanted to add to the experience of Athens Halloween and now we have a shared community experience creating the visual evidence of our collective (funky) spirit!”
Honey for the Heart is a project of Passion Works Studio. While Honey for the Heart is a pop-up studio lasting three weeks, Passion Works is a year round collaborative community studio known for the Passion Flower, the Official Flower of Athens, artwork and community collaborations. According to the release, Honey for the Heart would not be possible without additional support from Arts for Ohio, the Ohio Arts Council and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact.
