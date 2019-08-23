One woman died and another woman was hospitalized Thursday morning (Aug. 22) after the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a camper trailer in Millfield where very high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.
A preliminary investigation from the Sheriff’s Office found that two gas-powered generators that used to power the camper likely were the source of the carbon monoxide fumes. The two women showed no other signs of other injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
The Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning released the name of the deceased woman Friday: Tamica Nicole Thomas, 39, of Nelsonville.
“Upon arrival, a strong odor of fumes was detected in the camper trailer situated beside the residence,” the Sheriff’s Office release reads. “EMS personnel removed a female from the floor area of the camper before being affected by the noxious smell. That female was placed into an ambulance and transported to OMH (OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital) for further treatment. Chauncey Dover Fire Department arrived on scene, and with use of SCBA gear, Athens County EMS personnel entered the camper and checked the second female, who was found to be deceased.”
The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is continuing, and the deceased woman’s body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
More than 400 people die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning each year, according to the National Safety Council. CO is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas, so it's unclear what was causing the fumes that greeted first responders at the incident site.
