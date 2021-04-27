OhioHealth announced that starting Tuesday many patients at O’Bleness Hospital are allowed two visitors each day who are free to come and go from the facility, loosening the restrictions that previously permitted only one visitor under certain circumstances.
There are, however, a handful of exceptions to two visitor policy, according to a news release from the hospital system.
Patients receiving behavioral health care and those with COVID-19 will continue to not be permitted any visitors.
Emergency, procedural and surgery patients will also continue to only be permitted one visitor per day.
Visitors of those patients may come and go during the day and will be allowed back into the building if they leave, the news release said.
Those receiving end-of-life care may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors each day.
Maternity patients may have two visitors during the duration of their stay as well as a doula during labor and delivery.
Labor patients who are minors may have their parents or guardians visit in addition to the baby’s other parent, according to the news release.
Visitors with disabilities who need assistance are permitted to bring caretakers, per the news release.
