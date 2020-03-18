OhioHealth, which operates O’Bleness Hospital in Athens and many other hospital and health-care facilities around the state, announced today that it is implementing a no-visitor policy to protect the health of patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
That no-visitor policy applies to all patients, outside of for end-of-life patients, patients with disabilities who need assistance, patients under 18 (both parents will be allowed to visit their child), and maternity patients can have one support person for the duration of their stay (there are no time limits imposed on these visitors).
OhioHealth also said last week that it wants the news media to help “educate” the public about when testing for COVID-19/coronavirus is appropriate in the health system’s Emergency Departments.
Those departments are NOT able to provide “on-demand testing or testing for return to work,” according to a release from OhioHealth sent over the weekend.
Meanwhile, OhioHealth said in a statement this week that due to continued concerns about COVID-19, OhioHealth is canceling all “elective surgeries and procedures,” effective Wednesday by the end of the business day. (Gov. Mike DeWine issued a similar order for all Ohio hospitals on Tuesday, which would have covered O’Bleness.)
“An elective procedure is defined as one in which there is no immediate harm in deferring the surgery,” OhioHealth said in the release. “Examples of this are joint replacements, bunions, cataracts, bariatrics, asymptomatic hernia, benign breast, benign endocrine, etc.”
The release said canceling these surgeries will protect patients from potential exposure to the coronavirus, increase in-patient bed capacity, preserve personal protective equipment, and free up equipment for critically ill patients.
With regard to OhioHealth policy on coronavirus testing, OhioHealth had the following to say in a news release over the weekend.
“All of our OhioHealth Emergency Departments throughout the system are currently receiving an overwhelming number of calls from the general public requesting COVID-19 testing and, more specifically, testing to be cleared to return to work,” the release said. “This influx of calls is overloading the emergency departments and hampering their ability to treat and coordinate care for sick patients who need immediate care.”
According to the release, “Only those patients who are sick enough to be hospitalized are currently being tested at the hospital.”
Of course, some situations warrant a call or trip to the Emergency Department. “If an individual is severely ill, calling and coming to the ED is appropriate,” the release said. “All others are encouraged to contact their primary care physicians or call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.”
Here’s up-to-date information on testing at OhioHealth O’Bleness, per a spokesperson who confirmed the information this week:
• People are asked to first call their primary-care physician – or the Ohio Department of Health’s call center at (833) 4ASKODH – if they are experiencing an unexplained respiratory illness. This includes people who are returning from China, Italy, South Korea or Iran within the last 14 days and are experiencing a fever, cough and potential respiratory problems. It also includes people who have been informed that they have had contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
• If a primary care physician or the Ohio Department of Health recommends somebody get tested for coronavirus, OhioHealth O’Bleness’ emergency department requires that you call ahead so they can prepare for their arrival.
• OhioHealth can then conduct a screen of the patient and send the results to the Ohio Department of Health for testing.
• A third way a patient can be tested, according to City-County Health Dept. Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell is if the person has a respiratory infection serious enough to warrant being hospitalized and they test negative for influenza, they can be tested for coronavirus. This will happen even if the person doesn’t have the aforementioned travel/contact history.
I would like to know how many tests have been administered in Athens County?
Not the most reassuring information a hospital could put out. No coronavirus tests for anyone except those who are already sick, enough, to probably test positive. Who wrote that rule, Trump? OK, I get it, resources are limited. No wonder people are trying to buy test kits on the black market. I don't suppose O'Bleness has given much thought to the concept that if people can't get cleared to go back to work, they're not going to be able to pay their bills. So how sick is sick enough, anyway? Sick enough to have already infected everyone else around them or do they have to pass out and keel over in the street first?
How much profit is reasonable for Trump to make with his inside knowledge on supplies (ventilators, masks, gloves, etc.) and cures?
Moreover, how much profit is reasonable for Senators in the know to make off secret briefings about the coming impact, and then sold their stock before the news got out?
