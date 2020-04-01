OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital is taking necessary steps to conserve limited medical equipment, supplies and staff resources, according to Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer for the hospital. Eliminating elective surgery has helped with this effort.
In a separate statement Wednesday morning, OhioHealth said, “We are continuing to prepare and conserve, and right now we believe we have an adequate amount of equipment, supplies and staff to care for the people in our community. Resources are shared across the OhioHealth system, so if there is a need, O’Bleness has access to more resources than those that are housed in our hospital at any given moment.”
In her statement, in response to a query about the number of ventilators and staff to operate them at O’Bleness, Dixon replied, “We won’t be sharing numbers about equipment or staff. We understand there is tremendous strain nationwide on the supply of certain types of equipment and personal protective equipment or PPE but we are taking steps to conserve and be as prepared as possible.”
She noted that the hospital, by eliminating elective surgeries (as is the case with all OhioHealth hospitals), has “significantly increased the number of beds, equipment personal protective equipment and staff available to focus on COVID-19 patients in the future.”
Asked about the coronavirus testing process at the hospital, for high-risk, physician-referred people, Dixon said the local testing has been up and running for a little over a week in Athens. “We won’t be able to speak directly to the number of tests available or administered during that time,” she said. “We know when it comes to the supply of testing equipment, the numbers change day to day, and with that, we know we might have to adjust hours (for testing).”
She said the hospital is grateful that its patients have been doing “a great job of only coming to the testing site when they have an order from their physician. We encourage anyone who thinks they need a test, to reach out to their doctor and work with them on next steps.”
OhioHealth has made it clear that its local COVID-19 testing site is not for on-demand testing. A physician order is required at the testing site.
Dixon reported that OhioHealth also has begun doing in-house coronavirus testing for patients in the hospital, “which will reduce wait times.”
Currently, according to Dixon, O’Bleness is sending its test samples to the lab at Riverside Methodist Hospital, “and they are able to turn it around in hours instead of days. That will help us identify positive patients and isolate them much more quickly,” she said.
Dixon said that triage tents are currently set up outside O’Bleness’s Emergency Department, in order to eventually separate more serious cases and address them sooner, if that process is necessary.
“The triage tents are on site currently and we are finalizing protocols to make sure they are ready to go when needed,” Dixon said. “We’ll be doing practice runs soon in cooperation with Athens County EMA. We are preparing for a potential surge – hospitals nationwide are doing the same.”
Asked about staff morale at the hospital, Dixon said that O’Bleness has a great team. “Each physician, nurse and associate who comes to work at O’Bleness comes here knowing the job they are doing is important work for our community,” she said. “Has it been easy? It hasn’t. We know there is a lot of uncertainty, but our staff is working hard to prepare and treat patients.”
Dixon said the hospital is trying to conserve PPE by ensuring the items – such as face masks, gloves, gowns, etc. – are only used as clinically necessary. “We’re also working with partners throughout the region and through our larger OhioHealth system to source items,” she said.
She said they’re deploying tele-health solutions “that help us conserve PPE items and reduce the potential for infection, such as providing iPads with HIPPA-compliant software to frontline staff in some departments to help facilitate patient/provider communication while reducing the times a provider must enter a patient room.”
That she explained, helps the hospital conserve PPE, and minimizes exposure for the staff and the patient, allowing for a connection and face-to-face conversation with the patient.
“We’re also pursuing new technology to help us safely reuse PPE through an OhioHealth partnership with Battelle, who has developed a new and innovative FDA-approved process to decontaminate and reuse PPE,” Dixon said.
She noted that the hospital is grateful for recent donations from the community.
“Situations like COVID-19 shine a spotlight on the generosity and support of our community,” she said. “Many community members, businesses and organizations have reached out to offer support. We encourage any organization with supplies to donate or ideas on how to collaborate to please send those ideas or requests to Supplydonation@Ohiohealth.com.
Dixon concluded, “We know that this is unprecedented, stressful time. We are here for the community and ready to face the challenges ahead”
