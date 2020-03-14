OhioHealth, which operates O’Bleness Hospital in Athens and many other hospital and health-care facilities around the state, wants the news media to help “educate” the public about when testing for COVID-19/coronavirus is appropriate in the health system’s Emergency Departments.
Those departments are NOT able to provide "on-demand testing or testing for return to work,” according to a release from OhioHealth.
“All of our OhioHealth Emergency Departments throughout the system are currently receiving an overwhelming number of calls from the general public requesting COVID-19 testing and, more specifically, testing to be cleared to return to work,” the release said. “This influx of calls is overloading the emergency departments and hampering their ability to treat and coordinate care for sick patients who need immediate care.”
According to the release, “Only those patients who are sick enough to be hospitalized are currently being tested at the hospital.”
Of course, some situations warrant a call or trip to the Emergency Department. “If an individual is severely ill, calling and coming to the ED is appropriate,” the release said. “All others are encouraged to contact their primary care physicians or call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.”
