Area hospital systems have recently loosened restrictions on patient visitations.
As of last week, most patients at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital are allowed one visitor in the emergency department and surgery and invasive procedure areas. Patients can select a single person to be their designated visitor for the duration of their stay. The visitor may come and go freely once per day, according to a news release.
There are, however, a handful of exceptions to the policy.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not permitted any visitors, with few exceptions for end-of-life situations. Visitors are also not permitted for patients receiving behavioral health care.
Non-COVID-19 patients receiving end-of-life care may allow up to three visitors at any given time with no limit on the number coming and going each day.
Maternity patients are limited to one visitor who may stay in the hospital for the duration of their stay, but the visitor will not be granted re-entry If they leave. If the mother is a minor, they can have a parent or guardian visit in addition to the father.
Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric or adolescent care may have up to two parents or guardians visit. Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, have disabilities or are in need of an interpreter are also permitted inside the hospital.
Starting Monday, patients at Memorial Health System are allowed one visitor each day between 12-7 p.m. At the hospital system’s clinics and other medical locations, patients are also permitted to have a visitor.
