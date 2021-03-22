Ohioans who are 16 years and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination in places where they are struggling to fill appointment slots, the Governor’s Office announced.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously announced that those aged 16 and older would become eligible for the vaccine beginning March 29. Currently, those age 40 and older are eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, is available for people 16 years of age and older. Johnson and Johnson, a one-dose vaccine, and the two-dose Moderna vaccine can be administered to anyone over the age of 18, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
DeWine also announced today that The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will issue an updated order related to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
The general visitation requirements will remain the same, including the requirement that visitors schedule appointments in advance, are screened at the door, and wear masks. Changes to the order include:
- Ohio is requiring that visitation be permitted whenever safety protocols can be met. Previously, visitation was permitted, not required.
- Vaccinated residents may have physical touch with their visitor while wearing a mask. Previously, touch was discouraged.
- Visits may occur in a resident’s private room, as opposed to the previous requirement of a separate visitation area
- The minimum amount of time for a visit should be 30 minutes. Previously, 30 minutes was the maximum time to visit.
The order will expand the circumstances in which compassionate care visits should be granted, a Governor’s Office press release stated. In addition, the order will update nursing home and assisted living testing requirements to require the facilities to test vaccinated staff once per week and unvaccinated staff twice per week.
The previous order made no distinction between vaccinated or unvaccinated staff.
"We must continue regularly testing for the virus," DeWine said in a press release. "It’s just good science, and it will help us identify cases early and prevent the spread. Further, if COVID is controlled, that means less disruption to visitation."
Certain circumstances, such as a facility outbreak, may necessitate that visitation be restricted on a case-by-case basis. Nursing homes must also continue following federal regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the press release stated.
As of Monday afternoon, 4,760 cases have been reported in Athens County, with 4,598 presumed to be recoveries, according to ODH. In addition, 52 COVID-19 deaths have been reported as of Monday.
