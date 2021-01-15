The OU Board of Trustees spent hours at its Friday meeting analyzing the budget for the 2021 fiscal year (FY21), reiterating that an already declining student enrollment is taking an additional hit due to the pandemic.
Ohio University’s Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Deb Shaffer previously presented a plan to use $65 million from the university’s reserves over the next few fiscal years in order to achieve balance to the budget.
However, nearly $20 million of the planned $65 million has already been used, according to data she shared.
“The goal is to try to get closer to that (the planned $65 million reserve use),” Shaffer said. “I think the reality is that we will not be able to achieve a $65 million use of reserves: we will exceed that before we can hit a balanced operating position and rebound. The question is at this point, how much in excess of $65 million will we hit that balanced position.”
Signigicant Cuts have already been made to the university’s budget. OU laid off more than 400 employees last year amid the pandemic. The university, which is the single largest employer in the region, also offered incentives to certain employees to retire early. At least 88 employees, many of whom were faculty members, accepted early retirement deals. More than 200 instructional faculty and administrators, 140 skilled-trade workers in the ASFCME Local 1699 union, and 81 classified clerical and technical employees lost their jobs in 2020.
Additional expense reduction could result from the university’s raise pool being frozen.
Shaffer pointed to fewer students on campus and fewer weeks in the semester as primary reasons for the recent revenue drop, as only a portion of students returned to campus in the university’s phased reopening process last fall.
Additionally, Shaffer told the Board of Trustees that the 2020 fiscal year saw this large impact due to students living in residence halls last spring being sent home (and the resulting reimbursement of roughly $18 million to students for the time they were unable to live on campus).
The net tuition revenue for FY21 is a 19 percent drop from the university’s net tuition revenue in fiscal year 2017, declining from a revenue of $783.6 million in 2017 to $695 million. Undergraduate net tuition revenue decreased by about $50 million during that time frame, but other student groups saw gains: graduate net tuition and HCOM, for example.
E-learning net tuition has steadily decreased since the 2017 fiscal year, with Shaffer pointing to both lower enrollments and graduates from the Registered Nurse to Bachelors of Science in Nursing program, which the university expected. Shaffer said that there has been a 6 percent increase in other online programs offered by the university, however.
Also declining are Athens undergraduate tuition and fees revenue, with the university reporting a net of $186.9 million in 2017 to a projected $135.4 million this fiscal year.
Expenses for the university, however, also saw a 12 percent drop from 2017 to the current fiscal year.
Although the university is expecting the pandemic to wind down this year, Shaffer said they extimated a loss of roughly $1 million per week if students were to return to remote instruction due to COVID-19.
And the pandemic has been costly since it came to Ohio in March. Shaffer shared a breakdown of the university’s pandemic-related expenses and lost revenue opportunities. The forecast she shared reported that the total financial impact COVID-19 had on the university, as of the end of 2020, was $46,543,042. This figure was calculated by adding incremental expenses — PPE, protective barriers, testing, cleaning, mental health services and more — and lost revenue, such as room and board, state support and other revenues. Offsetting grants the university received, totaling $33,148,873, were deducted from that sum. This estimate does not include insurance recovery, Shaffer said.
In 2020, COVID-19 expenses totaled nearly $13.7 million, with $1,029,740 being spent on PPE alone. Lost revenue totaled $26,898,431, with lack of room and board usage contributing the largest hit.
COVID-19 took a toll on the university’s already-existing budget crisis and continues to provide obstacles, but the pandemic also impacted OU students, particularly in terms of food insecurity. OU President Duane Nellis said during his report to the Board that Cat’s Cupboard, a food pantry, on average provided 430 people with food and other supplies every two weeks. In addition, the university “supported 146 students experiencing food insecurity since the start of the pandemic.
The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for April, with a tentative in-person location of Walter Hall in Athens.
