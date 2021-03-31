An Ohio University professor in The College of Business was selected to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s newly formed Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council.
Dr. Sergio Robles, an assistant professor in marketing who also teaches consumer behavior courses, is one of eight council members who will work with bank leadership to provide strategic counsel and feedback aimed at improving diversity, equity, inclusion and opportunity at the Cleveland Fed.
“Having been selected for a seat on Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Advisory Council is a great honor for me,” Robles said in a university news release. “I am a first-generation college graduate as well as a son of an immigrant family. My father only completed high school and my mother only completed the fourth grade. So, I know firsthand the challenges students of color, students from immigrant families, and students from first-generation families face.”
Prior to working at Ohio University, Robles was a consultant at University of Texas-Pan American and an external consultant for the Asian Development Bank, the news release said.
The Cleveland Fed is one of 12 central banks across the nation that serves the entirety of Ohio and parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“The council will help the Cleveland Fed engage with others in the community to collectively foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive economy, one that offers economic opportunity to all and that lives up to its full potential by allowing all Americans to participate,” Cleveland Fed president and CEO Loretta J. Mester said in a statement on the agency’s website.
