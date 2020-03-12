Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference today (Thursday) that he and the Ohio Department of Health's director will soon sign an order banning "mass" gatherings of 100 or more people in confined indoor or outdoor spaces. He didn't put an end date on the order.
He also announced an extended "spring break" for the next three weeks for all K-12 schools in Ohio, starting at the "close of school" on Monday (March 16) – meaning no children attending school for the next three weeks after that time (till April 3). Click here for a letter to Athens City School District parents from Supt. Tom Gibbs.
The ban on gatherings of 100 or more people likely will force cancellation of dozens of local events that are planned in Athens, Athens County and the Ohio University campus in the early spring. A number of events, such as Kidfest and Performing Arts Series shows, already had been canceled before the governor's announcement.
DeWine said these measure are meant to encourage "social distancing" and halt the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with five cases now confirmed in Ohio, DeWine said Thursday. Health officials expect a rapid escalation of the infection rate as ramped-up testing reveals more positive results and the virus continues to spread.
The mass gathering-ban applies to the following locations, DeWine said: auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fairs and festivals.
It does NOT apply to the following locations, DeWine said: normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, shopping malls, shopping centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit.
Additionally, it does not apply to typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present but it's unusual for them to be within an arm’s length of one another, DeWine said.
Similarly, the ban does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings "for the purpose of exercising First Amendment rights."
DeWine said it's not clear how long this order could last, arguing that the state needs flexibility in responding to the coronavirus' spread. He said the closure of schools in Ohio will be re-examined at the end of the three-week period.
DeWine called it a "crisis that we have not seen in most of our lifetimes."
It is clear that one big impact of the school closure will be that students will not be getting the regular meals they receive at local schools (especially if they participate in the federal free- and reduced-lunch programs).
DeWine said that his administration doesn't yet have a good answer for how to keep those programs going through the school break, but said the administration will work with school districts to try to solve that problem.
However, DeWine later said that that issue ultimately must be worked out "at the local level."
Lindy Douglas, superintendent of Alexander Local Schools, said in an email Thursday afternoon that all Athens County superintendents are working together to try to solve that issue.
"We attended a meeting today headed by Karen Bright, Athens County Food Bank, OFJFS, Children Services and other organizations to ensure food resources for families of our district," she said. "We will be establishing a plan for the weeks to come."
More information on the state's coronavirus prevention efforts can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/.
We'll update this article as we learn more about how these measures could affect local agencies and businesses.
