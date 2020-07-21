Ohio’s unemployment rate has steadily fallen since March when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and jobless claims skyrocketed nationwide, leading to unemployment numbers not seen since the great depression.
The state’s unemployment rate in June was 10.9 percent, down from 13.9 percent in May, according to a news release from The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
June’s unemployment numbers, however, are still nearly double March’s 5.5 percent rate back in the pandemic’s early days before the state’s job market was ravaged.
The national unemployment rate in June was 11.1 percent, down from 13.3 percent In May and 14.4 percent in April. The U.S.’s rate in March was 4.4 percent, and 3.5 percent in February.
Non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased by more than 200,000. And employment in goods-producing industries increased nearly 30,000 in June, while the manufacturing and construction industries both also experienced increases in employment. The mining and logging industries did not change between May and June.
The private service-providing sector increased employment by 165,700, while local government increased employment by nearly than 11,000 and state government increased by 2,000.
Year over year, however, employment in June decreased in the goods-producing, manufacturing, construction, mining, logging, leisure, hospitality, professional business services, education and health services; and trade, transportation and utilities industries.
