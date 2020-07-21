Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was reportedly arrested this morning in connection with a $60 million bribery case.

Perry County Sheriff's deputies and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were seen at Householder's farm in Perry County this morning, according to The Perry County Tribune, a sister paper of The Athens NEWS. News staff from that publication are currently on the scene.

Householder has led the Ohio House since January of last year and serves as state representative of the 72nd District. He also served as the Speaker of the House from 2001-2004. In addition, he has previously served as the Perry County Auditor.

A 2:30 p.m. press conference will be held today by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus to brief the public on the situation. This is a developing story.

