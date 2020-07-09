Last Call

The Ohio Brew Week Last Call street party in 2019 saw its attendance gradually increase all that Saturday afternoon.

All physical aspects of Ohio Brew Week will be canceled this year, event organizers say.

The event, now proceeding digitally, is slated for July 31 to Aug. 8.

Executive Director Brandon Thompson announced on the Ohio Brew Week Facebook page that a number of venues and breweries couldn't participate in the event in any capacity due to lack of funds or their business not currently being open.

"We were hoping to do a heavily modified 'lite' version of Ohio Brew Week this year, but the number of sponsors who couldn't participate was MUCH higher than we anticipated," he wrote in the social media statement.

The rising number of total COVID-19 cases in the area also contributed to the decision to cancel physical aspects of the event. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, Athens County had 79 total cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Athens City-County Health Department. There are 45 known active cases and 33 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Ohio Brew Week will go on virtually, however, "with a focus on highlighting our sponsors and encouraging our patrons to visit our Breweries in their home towns during the 9 days," Thompson said.

Ohio Brew Week will have a list of Ohio breweries on its website with hours of operation and other information.

