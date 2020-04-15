OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital President Mark Seckinger and Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Dixon want area residents to know that their hospital system – and southeast Ohio in general – is prepared for a potential surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that health experts are predicting might occur in Ohio in early to mid May.
Meanwhile, OhioHealth announced this week that it can now conduct in-house testing for potential local novel coronavirus cases; previously, the health organization’s local representatives had said they were sending samples to the lab at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus for testing.
As of Wednesday morning, Athens County still only had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus since March 29 and one confirmed death due to the coronavirus (confirmed on March 30). An OhioHealth spokesperson said Tuesday that the organization is continuing its policy of not releasing the total number of tests that have been administered (local health-care agencies have only shared positive, confirmed case numbers since the pandemic began).
“We are assessing our policy on not sharing the number of tests performed,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, as always, we are continuing to work with public health officials to monitor and respond to this outbreak.”
During the interview with Seckinger and Dixon last Thursday, Seckinger said he believes that Athens County is doing a good job of keeping up with Ohio’s stay-at-home order, only traveling for essential purposes, and engaging in social distancing when they people need to be out of their homes. He said he believes that’s why Athens County’s numbers of confirmed cases remain low.
Dixon said that OhioHealth has escalating levels of plans to deal with the surge (based on the surge’s severity). This “surge” refers to a time period when Ohio will experience its highest rate of coronavirus cases confirmed per day, or the top of the curve of cases.
Public health officials in Ohio including Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have said that surge could happen in early to mid May, though the daily number of confirmed cases recently has seemed to be relatively stable (about 300-350 new cases confirmed each day).
Per OhioHealth’s escalating levels of surge plans, Dixon said that for the first two levels of surge severity, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital will have enough resources and beds to handle all patients that come into the hospital through the Emergency Department or through physician referral.
With the third level of severity, OhioHealth will have run out of beds at O’Bleness, and will work with hospitals in Columbus to share their bed space, and, if needed, bring patients from Athens County to the Columbus Convention Center, which is rapidly being converted into a thousand-bed-plus facility. OhioHealth will be allotted 400 of those beds, Seckinger and Dixon explained.
“Working with our system of OhioHealth, we feel very good about our plans,” Dixon said. “And we’re certainly not on an island down here in Athens; we have connections to anything we need.”
Seckinger said that OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital holds multiple emergency preparedness meetings every week with the Athens County Emergency Management Agency and the heads of various local stakeholders to keep everyone in the loop, as well.
When asked about OhioHealth’s testing capacity, Dixon said that “everybody that has been ordered a test has gotten a test,” reiterating that OhioHealth O’Bleness has enough testing capacity for everybody who needs a test. Dixon did concede that at least in the beginning of Ohio’s outbreak, “it took an extended period of time to get our test results, days we’re talking.” However, OhioHealth has aggressively pursued a quicker turnaround, Dixon said, and has achieved it.
As previously reported, O’Bleness has an outpatient testing center that serves primary care physicians who recommend that high-risk patients with symptoms be tested, but it is not “on-demand” testing. O’Bleness also is performing tests on patients of the hospital in the Emergency Department or inpatient units when those patients’ physicians order a test, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
Seckinger said he thinks the Athens and Athens County community has come together in a remarkable fashion to respond to the coronavirus threat.
“When I look at the data and see all of the counties in the state of Ohio and look at the numbers, there’s definitely a lower number percent-wise even in the rural areas just because there’s more spaces (in between homes), and I think everyone is following the rules better and I just think Athens knew that this was an issue,” he said. “Athens County people have been really good about not going out to the store when they don’t need it, and staying away from people, so that’s what we need to have happen and that keeps the number down.”
It is clear that Ohio’s rural counties have seen lower confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, Vinton County bordering Athens County to the west is the only county without a confirmed case.
Jack Frech, a long-time local anti-poverty advocate and former Athens County Job and Family Services director, said Monday that one reason for the low numbers in Appalachian Ohio might be that low-income people (this region clearly has severe issues with poverty) don’t have easy access to medical care. They either can’t afford it, or they can’t make it to the nearest health-care facility.
“This has been a long, long-term issue in southeast Ohio, simply that we have a lack of providers and we have huge transportation problems,” Frech said, noting that many impoverished people can’t afford to keep a working car on the road.
Still, as to what impact that might have on why Athens County and other surrounding counties’ confirmed coronavirus cases are so low, Frech said he isn’t sure.
And in the end, further analysis is difficult without access to the number of tests being administered in the region.
