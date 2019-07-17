With temperatures forecast into the blistering mid-90s and higher for Friday and Saturday in Athens, some folks who otherwise had planned to attend Ohio Brew Week’s big outdoor events this weekend might be reconsidering.
OBW Executive Director Brandon Thompson, however, said Wednesday that very hot Last Call and BrewBQs have a lot of precedent in Athens.
Plenty of precautions and arrangements are being made to minimize the impact of the heat, Thompson said in an email on Wednesday.
“I personally am prepared for this weekend and not too worried because my first year as director (four years ago), I had to deal with the exact thing, or even warmer, with no prior warning from anyone,” Thompson recalled. “It was quite brutal; we didn't have enough water, and it still worked out.”
According to Ohio University’s Scalia (weather) Laboratory, the forecast for Friday is a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit, and Saturday 96, with heat indexes well into the 100s. The chance of rain is zero on Friday and 20 percent on Saturday.
In addition, Thursday morning the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for southeast Ohio, far northeast Kentucky and parts of West Virginia. According to the warning (which is more serious than an advisory), “The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. High temperatures may warm into the mid 90s with heat indices ("feels like" temps) in the 100s.” The warning runs from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.
BrewBQ, an outdoor event with craft-beer booths, food and live music, is set for 4-11 p.m. Friday at the Athens Train Depot on West Union Street. The Last Call street festival, which typically draws thousands of people, is all afternoon and evening on Saturday. It takes place on the relatively shade-free two blocks of North Court Street. Both events anchor the back end of Ohio Brew Week in Athens, which started last Friday.
“We have taken many precautions over the years for our volunteers and our attendees to mitigate the heat somewhat,” OBW Director Thompson assured in Wednesday’s email, referring to Last Call. “I have worked with a sponsor to offer free water to attendees while it lasts right on the street. So, look for the water tent to keep from getting dehydrated.”
He noted that a few other vendors have created cooling stations for attendees to enjoy during the day. “The shade is going to be your best defense against the sun and equal parts being smart about exposure to the heat,” he said.
Thompson also pointed out that Court and its side streets feature more than 20 indoor bars and restaurants with air conditioning, as well as “several beers that might not be available on the street.”
“I don't want to downplay the severity of the temperature,” he said, “but I also don't want to make it sound like a crisis either. This event doesn't take place in an open field with no refuge from the heat. There are several businesses you can pop into and patronize while you take a breather from the heat and then pop back out reenergized.”
The usual advice for surviving the heat applies as well. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that includes wearing protection from the sun (in terms of light, loose, light-colored clothing, a hat or cap, and sunscreen), drinking plenty of water, seeking shade and/or air conditioning when it’s available, leaving pets at home in the AC, and avoiding unnecessary movement or exercise.
