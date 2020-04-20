The Athens City-County Health Department reported Monday afternoon that OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens has tested 290 people for the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, Athens County’s number of confirmed cases (three, with one death) has held steady since March 29.
OhioHealth O’Bleness had not publicly released data on how many people it had tested for the new coronavirus until Monday this week. Meanwhile, Holzer Health System reported Tuesday that it had tested 23 people in Athens County, with one positive confirmed case and 22 negative cases (that’s out of 298 total tests administered across all of Holzer’s multi-county system). Holzer’s one local confirmed case was among the three reported by the Health Department.
Some local residents in recent weeks have voiced concerns about Athens County’s relatively low number of confirmed cases so far, suggesting that might mean few people are being tested here and/or that some symptomatic residents are going elsewhere, such as Columbus, to be tested and treated.
In a press release, the City-County Health Department said that “access to testing for those who need it is not an issue in Athens County.” Officials with OhioHealth O’Bleness echoed that message in an interview recently.
“If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care or emergency department before arriving for care,” the release said. “Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested.”
OhioHealth Hospital President Mark Seckinger provided the following brief statement Wednesday morning in response to a question about why OhioHealth wasn’t sharing testing numbers until this week.
“This process has evolved since day one, and although we have always been sharing information with the appropriate health-care agencies, we weren’t sure what was appropriate to be shared publicly,” Seckinger said. “It’s been a learning experience in many ways.”
As for the suspicion that permanent Athens County residents are being counted in the statistics in other counties for confirmed cases or deaths, if they go there for testing or treatment, Jack Pepper, administrator for the City-County Health Department, said Wednesday that those local people would still be counted in the Athens County numbers.
As of Tuesday, Ohio had 13,250 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 475 additional “probable” cases (per recently expanded CDC guidelines) and 538 confirmed deaths due to the virus, according to Ohio Department of Health data. A total of 94,239 people had been tested so far in Ohio as of Tuesday, according to that same data.
Holzer Health System (with health-care facilities in Athens, Jackson, Pomeroy and Gallipolis) has publicly posted its numbers of coronavirus tests administered. As of Tuesday, 298 patients had been tested, with eight patients with confirmed positive results, 272 confirmed negative results and 18 patients with results pending. Holzer Health spokesperson Karrie Swain Davison provided the following breakdown of Holzer’s tests administered per-county on Tuesday:
• Athens County: 22 negative, 1 positive
• Clermont County: 1 negative
• Fayette County: 1 negative
• Franklin County: 1 negative
• Gallia County: 99 negative, 2 positive, 7 pending
• Jackson County: 67 negative, 2 positive, 3 pending
• Meigs County: 43 negative, 1 positive, 3 pending
• Pike County: 1 negative
• Vinton County: 11 negative
• Mason County, W.Va.: 21 negative, 2 positive, 3 pending
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton reaffirmed during a press conference recently that Ohio does not have enough tests, and is continuing to conserve testing materials by only testing limited numbers of people.
ODH spokesperson Melanie Amato confirmed last week that Ohio is testing people on a tiered system, with hospital and health-care workers getting first priority; long-term care facility residents and staff and other high-risk confined groups, including those in prisons, getting next priority; followed by anybody with symptoms who has come into contact with somebody who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“There very well could be people in southeast Ohio that have mild cases that we are not testing due to that tiered system,” Amato explained, “because we have limited testing capability in the state.”
Still, Amato recommended that people call their health-care provider if they are having symptoms of the coronavirus, regardless of whether or not they think they might be tested.
Here’s a brief analysis of the testing data for Athens County as of Monday (no update was given Tuesday from the Health Department). Combining Holzer’s 23 tests and OhioHealth’s 290, there have been 313 tests administered in Athens County, which had an estimated population in July 2019 of 65,327 according to Census data. That would mean about 0.48 percent of Athens County’s population has been tested so far. Meanwhile, statewide, with the 94,239 tests as of Tuesday and Ohio’s population of 11,689,100 as of July 2019 according to Census estimates, that would mean about 0.8 percent of Ohio’s population has been tested so far.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference Tuesday that Ohio should be able to see a significant increase in the number of tests it can conduct by mid-May, due to the availability of new testing reagent that received approval from the USDA over the weekend from Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts-based company. That will come after Ohio’s measured “re-opening” that is planned for May 1, with more details on that to come in the next few days.
Acton explained Tuesday that Ohio can conduct between 2,000 and 4,000 tests per day, and is still limiting those tests based on the tiered system listed above.
In other news, the Athens-City County Health Department provided the following guidance on wearing masks during the pandemic.
“Face coverings will become a common accessory in the days ahead to continue to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the release reads. “According to the Center(s) for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
“It is important to remember to wash hands before and after wearing a mask. Masks should be washed often depending how often they are used. Masks are not recommended for children under 2. For more information about how to use or make a homemade mask, visit the CDC website.”
This reporter conducted an interview with Hannah John-Conry, infection preventionist with OhioHealth, on Friday during The NEWS’ weekly Facebook Live news roundup. John-Conry provided lots of helpful information on masks and how to wear them properly. You can find a link to that video with this story online at www.athensnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.