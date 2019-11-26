A new group of physicians and providers is now delivering care in the Emergency Department (ED) at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, according to a news release.
OVP HEALTH, based in Huntington, West Virginia, was awarded the contract to staff the department and began providing services at O’Bleness on Nov. 12. The contract had been with SCP Health (formerly the Schumaker Group), based in Lafayette, Louisiana.
In an interview on Monday, Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer at O’Bleness said that everybody who worked with the former provider had an opportunity to apply with OVP but not everybody chose to do so. “Some chose to stay, and some chose not to stay,” she said.
Dixon said she isn’t sure how many staffers carried over to the new company, since OVP handled the staffing decisions.
In the release, O’Bleness President Mark Seckinger said the change will mean an improvement in health care at the Athens hospital.
“The care our patients receive in our ED is critically important,” Seckinger said in the release. “We’ve made many changes in recent years to improve everything from the physical environment to efficiency and service in this key department. Of all our efforts thus far, we anticipate that bringing in OVP HEALTH as a partner in this space will have the most rapid transformational impact.”
OVP HEALTH will offer enhanced provider staffing, the release said, meaning more physician coverage in the ED, with the aim of reducing wait times for patients.
“Part of what has driven this change is digging into the comments that come to our hospital and taking them to heart,” Todd Weihl, D.O., vice president of medical affairs at O’Bleness, said in the release.
Chief Nursing Officer Dixon elaborated on the wait-time issue in an interview on Monday. “What we didn’t have in place (before) was a good process in order to have our patients and community get through the process and see a provider in a more timely manner,” she said.
This past week, she said, the O’Bleness ED met its “door to provider” goal of under 30 minutes. “Before that, it was quite a bit longer,” she said, though she acknowledged that that number can change from day to day.
Another metric she cited was the percentage of patients who tire of waiting and leave before being seen by a medical professional. While the national standard is 2 percent of patients who leave, the O’Bleness ED is now keeping that percentage down to .032 percent, according to Dixon, who said it had ranged between 1.5 and 3.5 percent.
“Today is the 14th day – our metrics show we’re doing the right thing,” Dixon said. “We’re more efficient getting patients in and out of the department. We still have work to do but we’re showing great progress.”
Another benefit of the switch to OVP HEALTH she cited is having closer and more accessible support than before, when the nearest contact was in Chicago.
“Sometimes I could talk to him and sometimes I couldn’t,” Dixon said. “Now their operations director is on site at least one day a week” and is available by text anytime.”
