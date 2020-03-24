OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital is opening a temporary donation site “to provide a safe, convenient way to donate needed medical supplies” while honoring the Ohio governor and the state's directives on social distancing and group gatherings, according to a news release.
With the site opening Wednesday, March 25, the move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread in the U.S., with hospitals across the country, including O’Bleness, running short of medical and other supplies.
This drive-up, drop-off collection site, located in the parking lot of the Athens hospital (55 Hospital Drive), will allow individuals to donate needed items. The release said the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Wednesday through Friday (March 25-27) and Monday through Friday (March 30 to April 3). Future collection times and locations may be announced at a later date.
To donate, people should send an email to: supplydonation@ohiohealth.com and OhioHealth will contact the person to finalize the donation.
The release said OhioHealth is accepting donations of the following new, unopened medical (and other) supplies:
• N-95 Masks
• Face Shields
• Surgery Masks
• Procedure Masks
• Medical Eyewear/Glasses
• Isolation Gowns
• Medical Coveralls
• Exam Gloves (S,M,L)
• Hand Sanitizer
• Soap
• Bleach
• Toilet Paper
• Biohazard Bags
• Disposable Lab Coats
• Nebulizers
The Athens City-County Health Department is also collecting other medical equipment for first responders and health-care providers. Anyone who would like to donate any of these items should call 740-592-4431. Press 0 for an operator to schedule a time to deliver items as the Health Department is currently closed to walk-in traffic. The Health Department is also collecting homemade masks for the hospital in the event that they become necessary, according to the release.
