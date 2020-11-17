All OhioHealth care facilities, including O’Bleness Hospital, will restrict inpatient and emergency department visitors from entering, with few exceptions, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.
Exceptions to the rule include those in inpatient surgery who may have one visitor the day of their surgery, inpatients with impairments, inpatients who are minors, maternity patients, and end-of-life patients, according to a news release from the hospital system.
Those allowed by exception must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms for at least 24 hours and have no exposure to the virus for 10 days. They must wear a mask, frequently sanitize their hands and remain with the patient or within the designated waiting area.
Visitors continue to not be permitted in physician practices, urgent care locations, free-standing emergency departments and other outpatient locations.
Leaders of hospital systems across the state, including OhioHealth and The Cleveland Clinic, spoke last week during Gov. Mike DeWine's press briefing where they pleaded with Ohioans to avoid small, private indoor gatherings since those are where most COVID-19 cases in the state are originating.
They said Ohio's unprecedented surge in cases is resulting in hospitals becoming overwhelmed, not because of a lack of intensive care unit beds, but because employees are falling ill with the virus or becoming exposed, leading to a shortage in health care workers.
While Athens County hasn't experienced the sustained increase in daily reported cases that many other counties in the state have, a spokesperson for OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital said last week that staffing will become one of its biggest challenges if team members fall ill in the future.
"We’re seeing record number of patients in hospitals due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. And many of them are very ill. It’s no different at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. If the upward trend continues, it could potentially stretch us to capacity," spokesperson Sydney Webber said in a statement.
ICU beds could also become a problem for O'Bleness should there be a surge in hospitalizations since it only has eight available. Several OhioHealth sites across the state, however, have been designated as locations to care for a surge of critical care patients in case O’Bleness were to become overwhelmed, including Riverside Methodist Hospital, Grant Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Mansfield Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Although the vast majority of cases in Athens County are among people ages 20-29, cases of COVID-19 in the county have for the first time shifted away from younger demographics toward older residents in what’s been described by public health officials as community spread that couldn’t be traced back to Ohio University student activity.
