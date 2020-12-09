OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital’s small Intensive Care Unit approached capacity last week as Athens County inched closer toward its highest 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases to date, according to data reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The data released Monday shows that on average seven out of the eight total ICU beds at O’Bleness were full between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, underscoring the stress being placed on the small rural hospital amid the largest surge in cases the county has experienced since the start of the pandemic.
“The Athens City-County Health Department is certainly concerned with the current trajectory of the pandemic, including the increased demand on our local health system,” health department Administrator Jack Pepper said in a statement.
“The Athens City-County Health Department and O’Bleness OhioHealth frequently share situational information to ensure both organizations have the latest COVID-19 information. At this time hospital leadership has expressed confidence in their ability to manage the current healthcare needs of the communities they serve."
O’Bleness, which serves as one of the only major hospitals in the region, did not immediately fulfill a request for comment.
If ICU beds were to reach capacity at the hospital, several OhioHealth sites across the state have been designated as locations to care for a surge of critical patients, including Riverside Methodist Hospital, Grant Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Mansfield Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
While it’s likely that much of the Ohio University student population has left town for at least the next several weeks, people ages 29 and younger still make up the lion’s share of positive cases in Athens County.
Infections among older residents who are at significantly higher risk of becoming hospitalized and even dying from the virus have risen significantly since the end of October when Pepper proclaimed the county was beginning to experience community spread that couldn’t be traced back to the student population.
The recent surge in cases was to be expected given that the widespread transmission of the disease among the community coincided with the weather cooling and people moving indoors where the virus thrives. The health department fully anticipated that cases would still rise despite students’ likely widespread absence in town.
To date, six people in Athens County have died from complications related to COVID-19 — two of whom died in recent weeks. All were older than 60 and at least two could be traced back to long-term care facilities. More than 100 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
The figures reported by HHS, which includes capacity numbers for more than 2,000 hospitals across the country, were gathered through both teletracking efforts and reports provided directly to the agency by state health departments.
ODH was reluctant to publicly share state hospital capacity data for months until a judge ruled in late November that it must share the documents with nonprofit news organization Eye on Ohio, which sued the agency for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Please note that this sharing of resources between Ohio Health network hospitals works both ways. ICU patients from Franklin County may have also been sent here due to shortages in ICU beds there. Please report how many of those beds/patients were a result of this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.