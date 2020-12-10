The president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital indicated Thursday that there is little cause for concern after the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit approached capacity last week.
“I am not alarmed,” hospital President Mark Seckinger said in an interview. “We’ve been working real hard to keep patients in this hospital if they want to stay here so that we can take care of them. Right now, there is no alarm.”
Data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that on average seven out of the eight total ICU beds at O’Bleness were full between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, underscoring the stress being placed on the small rural hospital amid the largest surge in cases the county has experienced since the start of the pandemic.
Seckinger said the numbers of patients in the ICU vary on a day-to-day basis, with some busier than others as many patients recover and are discharged.
“We’ve had a lot of turnover of patients where we get them in, they get better and they go home. But we have some long term … it’s a hard disease — people don’t get better immediately,” he said.
The Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper, in contrast to Seckinger, said Wednesday the department is concerned with the trajectory of the pandemic and the burden it’s placing on O’Bleness, which serves as one of the only major hospitals in the region, and other local health care facilities.
If ICU beds at the hospital were to reach capacity, several OhioHealth sites across the state have been designated as locations to care for a surge of critical patients, including Riverside Methodist Hospital, Grant Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Mansfield Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
No COVID-19 patients at O’Bleness have been transferred to another facility out of a lack of capacity, hospital spokesperson Keely Stockwell said.
The surge in cases across the state has in recent months created shortages of health care workers who either fell ill with the disease or were placed in quarantine, straining hospitals’ ability to care for patients.
Seckinger said a few staff members are out either with the virus or in quarantine but didn’t indicate that it’s a widespread issue plaguing the hospital. Though, a future staff shortage could pose enormous challenges.
Infections among older Athens County residents who are at significantly higher risk of becoming hospitalized and even dying from the virus have risen significantly since the end of October when Pepper proclaimed the county was beginning to experience community spread that couldn’t be traced back to the Ohio University student population.
The recent surge in cases was to be expected given that the widespread transmission of the disease among the community coincided with the weather cooling and people moving indoors where the virus thrives. The health department fully anticipated that cases would still rise despite many students temporarily living elsewhere over winter break.
To date, six people in Athens County have died from complications related to COVID-19 — two of whom died in recent weeks. All were older than 60 and at least two could be traced back to long-term care facilities. More than 100 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
