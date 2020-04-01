As of Wednesday afternoon, the Athens City-County Health Department had confirmed three total cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and one death due to the virus in Athens County since Thursday, March 26.
As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., Ohio had 2,547 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 65 deaths, with 679 related hospitalizations, according to Ohio Department of Health Data. No new cases had been reported in Athens County since Sunday.
Here’s what we know about each of the Athens County cases so far, according to similar Ohio Department of Health data: The person who died is a man, age between 60 and 69, with an “onset date” of COVID-19 listed as March 23, and a death date listed as March 30. Of the other two people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, both are women, one age 30-39 and another age 60-69. The younger woman had an onset date of March 13, while the older woman had an onset date of March 12 (neither are listed as hospitalized – the man was listed as hospitalized before his death).
No other details have been provided about these cases by the Athens City-County Health Department – with the first case confirmed last Thursday and the second and third cases confirmed on Saturday and Sunday, respectively – but last Thursday the Health Department reported that it was conducting a case investigation into the first patient’s close contacts, and that patient was recovering “in isolation at home,” according to a release issued Thursday morning.
Ohio University President Duane Nellis announced Wednesday, March 25, that an OU student who had just returned to the U.S. from a study-away trip had tested positive in their home county, and spent a brief time self-isolating in Athens until returning to the student’s home county. That’s not the same case as any of the three cases confirmed by the Health Department.
The statement from Nellis reported that the unidentified student “returned to their permanent county of residence to continue self-isolation with the support of their family. Our thoughts are with them, and we are also offering support to our student to ensure they have the resources they need.”
In the Health Department’s March 26 release about the first local case, spokesperson Ruth Dudding said, “We anticipate as testing is increasing in Athens County, more people will be confirmed. Whether a person is confirmed or not, we need to stress social distancing and other prevention methods.
“If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care. Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested,” Dudding said.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for many people. People who become ill will need our empathy and concern,” she continued. “Many community partners in Athens County have rallied to provide meals, share resources, and volunteer to help others. We are grateful for all of the support that has been seen and unseen in our communities. We know that the pandemic will end and routines will return to normal.”
The first three confirmed cases in Athens County begs the question: How many people have been tested so far for the coronavirus?
The answer is complicated.
According to the Athens City-County Health Department’s daily situation report as of Wednesday, March 25, five people had tested negative at that point for the coronavirus in Athens County; however, that was nowhere near indicative of how many tests had been administered by local health-care agencies at that time, City-County Health Department Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell said March 26. An updated situation report this Tuesday reported that “per updated (Ohio Department of Health) guidelines, health-care providers are no longer required to report negative COVID-19 tests.”
Gaskell explained that those previous statistics were only counting coronavirus kits that had been sent by local hospitals to the Ohio Department of Health’s lab for testing.
“We’ve had more tests than that, but honestly, I can’t tell you how many tests we’ve had,” Gaskell said on March 26 (and many more likely have been administered in the seven days since then). “We know for certain about the tests that go to the Ohio Department of Health’s laboratory... (but) some of those are sent to LabCorp (a private company) for testing.”
Gaskell said that for any kits being sent to private labs for testing, the Health Department and the public are only being notified about positive cases of coronavirus (not those that come back negative).
Ohio House Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, said in a brief interview March 26 that after conversations with the heads of multiple local health-care organizations in southeast Ohio recently, he can confirm that this region is not lagging behind the rest of the state in the number of tests that are being administered. He added that the “majority” of local coronavirus cases are being tested by private labs.
“We’re not falling behind; we’re not running out of tests,” Edwards said of the number of tests being done.. “We’re on par per-capita with other areas of the state.”
However, there is a perennial issue with lack of access to health-care in rural southeast Ohio in general due to there being few public transit options, Edwards acknowledged, which he said might be why this region hasn’t seen many confirmed cases yet.
“You might have people who live out on a country road, where they have one vehicle or no vehicles... How are they going to get in (to a hospital)?” Edwards asked. “Or an older person taking care of themselves, how are they going to get in?”
Gaskell added that until recently, he thinks southeast Ohio has had less access to testing than some other parts of the state, but that’s partly due to access to health-care facilities and their ability to do testing.
However, that changed last week, Gaskell said, noting that OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has opened up a new testing site in Athens (for high-risk people referred by a physician) as well as additional testing kits being made available across the state.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a press conference last week that Ohio likely has far more cases of the coronavirus than the confirmed numbers; she said Ohio is preserving its testing kits for people who are highest risk of death or serious complications due to the coronavirus.
“It doesn’t give the fairest representation of what’s happening for instance in southeast Ohio,” she said. “Some of that’s lagging.”
OhioHealth O’Bleness spokesperson Keely Stockwell said in a statement March 26 that OhioHealth can’t confirm or deny any cases of COVID-19 at any of its hospitals or care sites.
“What I can tell you is based on availability we have a limited number of tests that we are able to conduct on a given day,” she said. “That number could change throughout the days of testing based on the referrals to testing from physicians. The testing results turnaround time is getting quicker, so that might change some of the numbers we are seeing.”
See more information on OhioHealth’s preparedness for the coronavirus on page 3 of today’s edition.
