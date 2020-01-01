Nelsonville police cars
As of Thursday no arrest had been made in connection with a man being transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Christmas Day after being shot in Nelsonville.

The shooting occurred in the Fairview Street area of Nelsonville during the early afternoon hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Nelsonville Police Department posted on that agency’s Facebook page, NPD was notified that day, around 1:45 p.m., that an adult man was brought to O’Bleness Hospital after being shot in Nelsonville.

Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson confirmed this week that his agency was “told” that the male shooting victim has been released from the hospital since the shooting.

He also confirmed on Thursday morning (Jan. 2) that no arrest has been made yet in this case, but did say he does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The NPD stated as much in its release issued Dec. 26, reporting, “At this point in the investigation we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public as both parties knew each other, and their discord led to the shooting.”

Johnson declined to elaborate further on the nature of the shooting. Anybody with more information on the Christmas Day incident should contact the NPD at 740 753-1736.

