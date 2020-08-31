By Sydney Dawes and Ben Peters
Athens NEWS Team
An Athens County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday of Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, of Newark, in connection to the alleged rapes of an 18-year-old woman and two children, one currently age 12 and the other 14, at The Ohio University Inn.
The jury returned an indictment of two counts of rape involving a 12-year-old girl who Sattelmyer allegedly had “unlawful sexual conduct” with twice between July 10, 2017, and May 31, 2020 — allegedly once when she was 8 years old and another instance when she was 9, according to an indictment filed Monday against Sattelmyer.
He was also charged with gross sexual imposition, or purposely compelling a person to submit to force or threat of force, involving the 12-year-old girl, who was at the time younger than 12, the indictment says.
The indictment, filed in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, also included an additional count of rape and an additional count of gross sexual imposition, both allegedly associated with the 14-year-old girl, who was 13 at the time of both offenses. Unlawful sexual conduct allegedly occurred between the girl and Sattelmyer this year between April 1 and April 30.
Additionally, the indictment included another three counts of rape and a count of gross sexual imposition related to alleged events that occurred with an 18-year-old woman between April 1 and May 31, 2020.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that incidents involving all three victims occurred at The Ohio University Inn between April and May 2020, though it’s unclear exactly which offenses.
The Ohio University Inn is owned by the Ohio University Foundation, the university’s fundraising arm, OU Inn Manager Michael Smith said.
A management company, Winegardner & Hammons, runs the Inn and is responsible for hiring and other operations, OU Spokesperson Carly Leatherwood stated.
“Although Sattllemeyer [sic] has no connection to the University, the allegations against him are deplorable,” Leatherwood said in an email.
A news release from The Prosecutor’s Office said Sattelmyer is accused of having sexual conduct with the woman and two children “while he was working on a project in Athens.” The Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed that Sattelmyer was “a contractor who at the time was working to build the new Menards” on East State Street in Athens.
Both minor victims were “transported” by Sattelmyer and the 18-year-old had her own transportation, The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to The Athens NEWS.
“As indicted, there are no allegations of human trafficking,” First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders said in an email.
Sattelmyer was previously arrested on Friday, Aug. 28, on a complaint charging rape of the 14-year-old, a first-degree felony.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn indicated Friday that his office was “aware of additional alleged misconduct, additional potential victims, and additional charges are under consideration as the investigation continues.”
Sattelmyer was taken into custody after investigators found his vehicle in front of a Lowe’s store at Easton Town Center, a shopping center near Columbus, where he was working on another contracted project, The Prosecutor’s Office said.
The Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Newark Police Department, executed a search warrant at Sattelmyer’s residence in Newark last Friday afternoon where authorities seized two rifles and a pistol.
He was charged in the indictment with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.
Sattelmyer is currently incarcerated in the Franklin County Corrections Center II and will be held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.
The case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.
Note: A previous version of this story falsely identified the operator of the Ohio University Inn. Winegardner & Hammons operates the inn.
