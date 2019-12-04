Trimble High School counselor Laci Thomas keeps a store of food in her office for students who regularly don’t get enough to eat. Just down the hall, inside the library sits a store of clothes, jackets, toiletries and other necessities for students who need them.
“I see kids on a daily basis that don’t have food outside of the building,” Thomas said in an interview in November.
The problems at Trimble Local Schools are a reality for many rural and urban school districts in Ohio that serve low-income communities. In the largest community in the Trimble School District, Glouster, 40 percent of the residents living below the poverty level, according to U.S. Census data from the 2013-2017 American Community Survey.
Coming with that poverty are a whole host of other indirectly and directly related problems – hunger, a lack of decent paying jobs, homelessness and substandard housing, drug addiction, crime, incarcerated or otherwise absent parents, and a lack of access to transportation and health-care, among other issues.
Recognizing these challenges and the fact that schools and teachers often are the ones facing these challenges first-hand, the Ohio Legislature this year made roughly $675 million in funds available to school districts for “school wellness and success.” Basically, each school district, including all five in Athens County, receives a pot of money (one for this fiscal year and one for next fiscal year) to use on a number of initiatives. According to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, the funds are meant for school districts to “support their students’ academic achievement through mental health counseling, wraparound services, mentoring and after-school programs.”
According to estimates of those funds on the Ohio Education Association’s website, Athens County schools will receive about $1.87 million in wellness and success funds this fiscal year and about $2.7 million the following year.
Trimble Supt. John Hurd told The NEWS in early November that while his district is thankful for the roughly $335,000 in funds this year (and $488,950 next year), it’s somewhat difficult to budget using the funds, because there’s no guarantee that the wellness and success funds will be continued in the state government’s next budget bill. Additionally, they can only be spent on a limited number of purposes.
“There’s not a guarantee that they could be included into the next budget cycle,” Hurd said. “I’d be very apprehensive to hire staff members because that wouldn’t be fair to them or this district.”
Complicating matters, Trimble Schools’ state funding has only increased by relatively small amounts in recent years, from $9.85 million in 2017 to $9.91 million in 2018, increasing to $10.07 million for 2019 and the same amount in 2020. With such a low tax base in the area, these are the main funds that Trimble has to work with.
“We’re currently at about 7 percent of our local funds supporting our schools in this district, where a (tax) mill generates about $44,000,” Hurd explained. “You can just go over the hill a simple seven or eight miles at Nelsonville-York where a (tax) mill can generate three times as much as a mill can here. You take a drive up the road 45 minutes, and the districts up there can generate between $1 million and $2 million dollars with that same mill.”
Still, Hurd said the Trimble Local School District will make good use of the success and wellness funds. Current plans include using the funds to replace the salaries of staffers such as counselor Thomas, which normally come from the district’s general revenues, and to fund an important after-school program to improve the reading skills of kindergarten-through-third graders, among other measures.
“We are getting kids in our district who are 12 to 18 months in arrears in reading development starting in kindergarten,” Hurd said.
WHILE THE ATHENS CITY SCHOOL District is better off than Trimble with a more robust local tax base, Athens Supt. Tom Gibbs said in an interview earlier this year that he similarly is concerned about using the wellness and success funds (about $632,000 this year and $910,000 next year) on hiring staffers.
Still, Gibbs said Wednesday that he and the Athens City School Board think they’ve come up with a good use for the funds. The board approved a resolution last week to use the funding to construct two new “wellness rooms” in each of the new pre-kindergarten through third grade school buildings that the School District is planning to build at the site of East Elementary School and Morrison-Gordon Elementary School over the next few years. The rooms could be used to house service providers from outside agencies, such as Athens County Children Services and Hopewell Health Center.
Gibbs described it as a “win-win,” noting that if the wellness and success funds get “embedded” in the next state budget, or otherwise are continued into the next budget cycle, those funds could be used to hire a new psychologist or other staffer to support students’ mental health and other needs (who would have office space ready in the “wellness rooms”).
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, who worked to get the school wellness and success provision into the state budget bill, said in a brief statement last week that he has not had “any conversations about what the state budget lawmakers will be working on in 2021,” in response to a question about whether this funding will continue into the next budget cycle.
“However, I believe the work that myself and my colleagues did in H.B. 166 regarding education and wrap-around services such as mental health and others will have a positive impact in our schools, communities and children’s future,” Edwards said.
BACK AT TRIMBLE HIGH SCHOOL, counselor Thomas and Supt. Hurd said in the interview in November that there’s no silver bullet for the problems their district faces in attempting to educate and care for its impoverished students.
The basic fact remains the same: “We have a lot of kids who come into the building every day not ready to learn,” Thomas said, though it’s through no fault of their own.
A lot of things are going on at home for many of the district’s children, Thomas said, which bleed into issues for the child at school. Their parents could be in jail, struggling with a drug addiction, or even deceased, meaning the child is being raised by relatives. Even if not, many families can’t afford to keep a working car on the road or put enough food on the table. So, she explained, it’s vitally important for the Trimble School District to help any way it can, including providing free lunch and breakfast for all students, regardless of their income level.
In many respects, the School District – and the high school especially – has become a “community center” for the area, Hurd said.
“This is the epicenter of this town,” Hurd said of Glouster. “More than anything else, this is where everyone rallies, this is what they do. It goes beyond sports; they use this place as a community center when it opens up at 7 a.m. and shuts down at 10 or 11 at night.”
Despite the challenges, Hurd and Thomas both noted that Glouster and its surrounding area are a very “proud” and giving community, with Thomas noting that she often receives donations of clothes and food from community members.
MANDY WRIGHT is the school outreach program coordinator with Athens County Children Services. Her program places “school outreach case workers” at the various elementary schools in Athens County, including at Trimble Middle-Elementary School. These workers are a kind of first-response team to provide early intervention for students who are facing problems at school and at home, Wright said.
“If a family is going through a hard time, if they’re experiencing homelessness, if they’re unemployed or have mental health issues, whether that be a parent or kid… our workers are right there in the school,” Wright said, and they’re available to refer families to services and other aid.
Wright noted that coming from that perspective, the program’s case workers are seeing a lot of poverty-related issues, with “a lot of basic needs that are just not being met” for children and their families in Athens County school districts.
And there’s trauma that comes with those issues, which can often go unaddressed without somebody such as caseworkers or school counselors calling attention to it.
“If you don’t know where your next meal is going to come from, and that’s how you live on a daily basis, that’s trauma,” Wright said. “That takes its toll on you after a while.”
