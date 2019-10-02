The nonprofit group behind Athens County’s only shelter for people struggling with homelessness hopes that a new home on Central Avenue will be a “sign of hope” that things can change for the better when addressing the issue of homelessness in the region.
A groundbreaking ceremony on the new home – to be called “Sign of Hope” and located at 100 Central Avenue – took place on Saturday. The home will complement the nonprofit religious organization Good Works’ existing Timothy House nearby on Central Avenue.
The two first-floor bedrooms at the new home will be prioritized to house people with disabilities (as well as others when the main shelter house is full), Keith Wasserman, executive director of Good Works, said in an interview two weeks ago.
The annual Athens Marathon has raised $100,000 after years of fundraising in order to help fund the project, and Good Works has received around $75,000 from other donors, with $12,500 also pledged. Good Works hopes to raise the remainder of the funding for the roughly $200,000 project throughout this fall. Anybody hoping to donate to help the project reach fruition can be found at http://good-works.net/sign-of-hope/. Wasserman said that volunteers are also very much needed, especially those who are licensed trade workers in the city of Athens.
Wasserman explained that the new structure is part of an evolution of Good Works’ programming, which started out of his own home’s basement in 1981 in Athens (the shelter moved to Central Avenue in 1984). Wasserman himself intentionally moved to Central Avenue in 2012 with his wife, Darlene, in order to help shelter people at their own home when Timothy House is full (which can be a common occurrence).
“We’ve seen this gap for a long time,” Wasserman explained. “When I first ran this program out of my home on Elliott Street (in Athens) they had to go down steps to the basement; here, they always had to go up steps. So, you know, you do what you can. I think we’re doing a good job within the limits we have, and this is the next step of accommodating people.”
Wasserman during Saturday’s groundbreaking said that outside of housing people with disabilities, the new shelter will serve as overflow space for the Timothy House when able, and also could serve adults who have pets.
Lisa Simon, race director for the Athens Marathon, said that her organization and its committee have focused their efforts since 2011 on fundraising $50,000 (later raising that goal to $100,000) for Good Works’ new shelter, so the donation is a long time in coming.
“We feel that homelessness in our area is definitely something we’re concerned about,” Simon said.
Integrated Services’ Beth Strassman runs that agency’s Shelter Plus Care program, which attempts to address the problem of homelessness in a seven-county region. Strassman said last week that the issue of homelessness looks different in this rural region than it does in an urban setting.
“We don’t have the shelters that we need to put people up on an emergency basis like a lot of places do in cities,” she explained. “We have people sleeping in tents and cars and all kinds of precarious situations.”
Strassman explained that Shelter Plus Care – which provides help for people who are low- or zero-income and have a disability – serves 42 households in Athens County alone.
She explained that the program provides case management for those individuals by connecting them to other resources in the region, while also providing them a voucher to pay for housing and utilities. However, in Athens, the overload of student-focused rental housing – and a lack of accessible, affordable residential housing – can make it very difficult for program participants to find appropriate housing, Strassman said.
“Most of our people have… very severe and disabling mental illnesses,” she explained. “A lot of them have drug addictions. And then we have some elderly folks with chronic illnesses. We have a lot of people who are mentally ill but have not yet gotten any kind of financial support through social security or anything. This program is literally what’s keeping them alive.”
WASSERMAN NOTED that Good Works tries to provide as much structure as possible for those staying at Timothy House, something that also will transfer to the new shelter. “We want people to feel loved here,” he said. “Sometimes it’s tough love, and we understand that, but we want people to experience fair play and respect.”
He said that in that regard, residents need to sign a contract outlining their responsibilities when they are accepted at Timothy House – centered around their role in keeping the shelter a safe, clean and stable environment while working toward goals to ensure their stay is temporary.
Wasserman added that he’s very thankful to the West Side neighborhood around Timothy House, and to those who have donated to the new project so far.
He added in his speech Saturday that many who come to the Timothy House are experiencing a “loss of hope” due to a loss of housing, food and safety. He said that’s why the new shelter is named “Sign of Hope.”
“People feel hope when they have a sense that there are legitimate opportunities that they can access,” he said. “That happens when they are connected to a community. Sign of Hope is one of those opportunities.”
